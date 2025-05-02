Hypnosis Business Virtual Summit To Take Place June 21-22, 2025, Sponsored By Hypnobiz-In-A-Boxtm

HEA's Hypnosis Business Summit 2025

The Hypnosis Business Virtual Summit is a 2-day event with expert insights for hypnosis business owners, featuring presentations from top industry leaders.

- Melanie McCool, President, Hypnosis Education AssociationTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Hypnosis Education Association (HEA) is excited to announce the HEA Hypnosis Business Virtual Summit , taking place on June 21-22, 2025. Sponsored by HypnoBiz-in-a-BoxTM . This summit is specifically designed for hypnosis business owners who want to setup their business efficiently out the gate, streamline operations and improve client experience, as well as those who want to scale their businesses with proven strategies from some of the best hypnosis business minds in the industry.The 2-day virtual summit will feature expert speakers who are recognized leaders in the hypnosis business. Attendees will learn valuable insights in business growth, client attraction, social media success, efficiency and automation, branding and marketing, and much more.“We are thrilled to bring together some of the brightest minds in the hypnosis business community for this event,” said Shawn Bray, Vice President of the Hypnosis Education Association and Co-Founder of HypnoBiz-in-a-BoxTM.“Our goal is to equip hypnosis professionals with the tools they need to attract clients, streamline their operations, and grow their businesses successfully.”In addition to expert-led sessions, HypnoBiz-in-a-BoxTM is sponsoring a FREE ticket giveaway for the summit, giving both new and established hypnosis business owners an excellent opportunity to attend the event. The contest ends June 13, 2025, so those interested should register before the deadline.“As a community, we want to empower hypnosis business owners with the right resources and knowledge to help them grow, thrive, and find success,” said Melanie McCool, President of Hypnosis Education Association.“The summit is a perfect opportunity for hypnosis professionals to learn from the best in the industry, and we are excited to bring this event to life for all participants.”The HEA Hypnosis Business Virtual Summit will provide attendees with two full days of insight into best practices and strategies that will help business owners streamline their practices and accelerate their growth. Whether participants are just starting out or already running a successful practice, this summit is tailored to hypnosis business owners of all experience levels.Summit Presenters and Sessions Include:Connie Jo Holmes, CLC, CHt – Strategic Planning for EntrepreneursLearn how to align your company's mission with a scalable, values-driven business model for sustainable growth.Sandra Grace, M.A. – Becoming an Efficiency ExpertMaster time, money, and energy management with SMART goals, systems, and schedules for maximum business success.Caryn Bird, C.Ht. – The Top Three Strategies to Successful Sessions and Getting More ClientsDiscover how to book your calendar out weeks in advance and attract more clients with strategies that work.Shawn Bray, C.H. – HypnoBiz Success Blueprint with AI Bot IntroductionLearn how to automate your practice with the HBB Success Blueprint and AI Bot to save time and improve client experiences.Mary Lee LaBay, Ph.D., CCHt – Irresistible Discovery CallMake your discovery calls irresistible, attracting and retaining ideal clients with an intuitive approach.Melanie McCool, C.Ht. – Riches in the NichesDiscover how tapping into your niche market can lead to a profitable, fulfilling business.Dan Goyette, MCHT/Paramedic – Live Streaming to Build Your BrandLearn how to harness the power of live streaming to expand your reach and build your brand.Kimberly Lynne, BCHP – Smart Social Media for HypnotistsUse social media effectively to attract clients without burnout or the pressure to chase trends.Dr. Steve G. Jones, Ed.D., C.Ht. – How to Make Money Online as a HypnotherapistDiscover how to create a profitable online hypnosis business using effective marketing and branding strategies.Michael Watson & Karen Hand – Old School Hypnosis Business StrategiesLearn how traditional methods of business building are still relevant and effective in today's market.Free Ticket Giveaway:To celebrate the summit, HypnoBiz-in-a-BoxTM is offering one lucky winner a FREE ticket to attend the summit. To enter, participants must register via the link provided below. The contest ends on June 13, 2025, and the winner will be notified shortly after the deadline.About HypnoBiz-in-a-BoxTM:HypnoBiz-in-a-BoxTM (HBB) is an all-in-one business platform specifically designed for hypnosis professionals. HBB simplifies business operations by offering automated tools for marketing, client management, and business scaling. By integrating everything into one seamless platform, hypnosis professionals can focus on providing top-notch services to their clients, while HBB handles the business management side.For more information and to register for the contest, visit:

