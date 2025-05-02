Pakistan Links: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Faces Protest During Poll Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 2 (IANS) Scores of people protested against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in Assam's Nalbari district on Friday for his alleged Pakistan links -- an issue extensively raised by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Gogoi, who was in Nalbari district for campaigning in the Panchayat polls on Friday, was shown black flags by a group of people. The protesters raised slogans -- Gaurav Gogoi Go Back, Pakistani agent Gaurav Gogoi, etc, forced the Congress leader to cut short one of his public rallies. He was escorted by security personnel while coming out of the meeting place.

The Congress leader, however, was seen waving hand towards the protesters while he leaving the meeting venue.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently posted a few questions for Gogoi on the X platform without taking the name of Congress leader.

He wrote,“Questions for the Hon'ble Member of Parliament from the Congress Party: 1. Did you visit Pakistan for a continuous period of 15 days? If so, could you kindly clarify the purpose of your visit?” 2.“Is it true that your wife continues to receive a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while residing and working in India? If so, may we ask why a Pakistan-based organisation is paying a salary for activities conducted in India? 3. What is the citizenship status of your wife and your two children? Are they Indian citizens, or do they hold the citizenship of any other country? Many more questions will follow,” Sarma added.

In an indirect jibe at Gaurav Gogoi, the Chief Minister has also alleged that the Congress MP's children are not the citizens of India. In a post on, Sarma mentioned,“I say this with full responsibility -- the minor children of one Member of Parliament from Assam are no longer citizens of India. But this is just the beginning. There is much more yet to be revealed.”