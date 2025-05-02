Rashmika Says 'Why Not' As She Dumps All Her Secret Selfies Over The Years

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna decided to bless our feed with all her secret selfies over the years.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika posted a couple of selfies across the years from her car, the gym, her house, and the plane.

However, one thing in common in all these selfies was Rashmika's heart-melting smile.

"Dumping all my secret selfies over the years on your timeline..

So but I just was like #HmmWhyNot," Rashmika captioned the post.

The 'Animal' actress is always on top of her Instagram game and loves to keep her InstaFam updated with her personal and professional life.

On the professional front, Rashmika recently kicked off the Ooty leg of the shoot of her much-awaited drama "Thama".

Last week, the diva shared a picture of the beautiful forest on her Instagram stories, and wrote,“Ooty for a couple of days.."

Rashmika is going to be a part of Maddock Films' successful horror-comedy universe, known for hits like the "Stree", "Stree2", "Munjya", and "Bhediya".

Billed as a gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop,“Thama” chronicles the journey of a determined historian, who is on a mission to uncover the dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

Made under the direction of 'Muniya' maker Aditya Sarpotdar, the project marks Rashmika and Ayushmann's first professional association with the filmmaker, and also their primary on-screen pairing.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the story of "Thama" has been penned by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Presented by Maddock Films, the core cast of "Thama" will also include Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, along with others.

In addition to "Thama", Rashmika also has other promising projects such as "Kubera", "Pushpa 3", "The Girlfriend", and "Rainbow" in the making.