US refuses Ukraine’s security assurances demands
(MENAFN) The United States declined Ukraine’s request for formal security guarantees as part of a newly signed minerals agreement, according to the New York Times, citing sources close to the negotiations.
The nine-page agreement, finalized after prolonged discussions and published Thursday by the Ukrainian government, grants the US preferential access to Ukraine’s mineral resources, including rare earth elements, and establishes a joint investment fund for reconstruction efforts. However, it does not include any direct promise of future US military support—one of Kiev’s main objectives during the talks.
Instead, the document refers only to a vague “long-term strategic alignment,” promising American support for Ukraine’s broader goals of security, recovery, and integration into the global economy. One source told the NYT that the US dismissed the idea of formal defense commitments early in the process.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce defended the deal, claiming that US involvement itself provides a level of security. “When America is your partner, your country becomes more secure simply through that association,” she told Fox Business.
Analysts quoted by the NYT said the deal could help maintain President Donald Trump’s engagement with Ukraine by giving the US a financial stake in the country’s recovery, potentially opening the way for future talks on ceasefires or military aid. However, others cautioned that the lack of explicit guarantees may reduce the deal’s effectiveness if hostilities persist.
Ukraine’s parliament is expected to ratify the deal within two weeks. Though originally pitched by Trump as a way for Ukraine to repay the roughly $350 billion in US military aid, the final version of the agreement excludes any repayment clause. Trump, however, claimed the US could recover “much more” through the deal’s long-term benefits.
Russian Security Council Deputy Chair Dmitry Medvedev criticized the agreement, accusing the US of exploiting Ukraine by demanding mineral wealth in exchange for past assistance. He warned that future American support would come at the cost of what he called “the vanishing country’s national resources.”
