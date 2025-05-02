Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Pressure Washer Attachment For Exhaust Hoods (TRO-1359)
PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a professional power wash company, and I thought there could be a better way to clean restaurant exhaust hoods," said an inventor, from St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the THROTTLE FLEX. My design would speed up pressure washing procedures while lessening conventional manual labor associated with standard power washing methods.
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to pressure wash a restaurant exhaust hood. In doing so, it allows for quicker cleaning of the hood's corners and angles and includes an on-gun throttle control to lessen water output. As a result, it increases accuracy. It also saves time and effort. The invention features an ergonomic and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants, professional power washers and hood cleaners, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1359, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
