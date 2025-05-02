May The Force Of Fast And Reliable Cellular Internet Be With You!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grapevine, TX, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On this May the Fourth weekend, Patriot Mobile announces fast and reliable cellular internet on-the-go whether you are out on your boat, in your remote cabin, or doing business in a galaxy far, far away. For a limited time, customers who purchase a 25 GB data plan or higher are eligible for a FREE Patriot Puck or $150 off a Patriot Router or Sea Breeze device with code: SUMMERFREE.

Patriot Mobile's wireless hotspot devices provide secure Wi-Fi on-the-go utilizing multiple nationwide networks. Cellular routers and hotspots use patented vSIM technology to seamlessly connect to the best local mobile networks, no SIM cards or tedious configuration needed. With Patriot Mobile's hotspot and router products, customers get connections to a cellular tower with the strongest signal from either AT&T, T-Mobile, or U.S. Cellular.

“We offer pay as you go data plans with no contracts or commitments from 2 to 1,000 gigs to suit any need,” said Scott Coburn, Patriot Mobile Chief Marketing Officer.“Don't go over to the Dark Side, contact our all U.S.-based customer service today to order your device and stay connected.”

Patriot Mobile has nationwide coverage with a variety of data plans and three different products to meet your every on-the-go cellular internet need.

The Patriot Puck is ideal for business travel when you want a secure internet connection in your hotel room. Small enough to fit in Baby Yoda's pocket, or even a small purse, it is a portable 4G LTE hotspot that allows 10 connections with a wireless range of 50 feet from the device and has a battery life of 16 hours.

The Patriot Router is ideal for rural or remote locations where wired internet may not be available, or as a backup to your existing wired internet. The force is strong with this one. It is a multi-functional wireless LTE Router that allows 32 connections, has a wireless range of 100 feet from the router and plugs into a power outlet.

The Sea Breeze is a marine grade wireless 4G LTE router with offshore capabilities that allows 16 connections with a wireless range of 100 feet from the router. This product is also ideal for RV travelers and land speeders. So, throw all your Wookies in the RV and get to exploring!

You must unlearn what you have learned about cellular service providers. Patriot Mobile is one of the only mobile carriers offering wireless coverage on all three major networks. We provide dependable 4G and 5G nationwide coverage with exceptional all U.S- based customer support. Patriot Mobile contributes a portion of every dollar we earn to support organizations that fight for our freedom. As America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider, we know the true force of the galaxy is our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Patriot Mobile's mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always.

Do. Or do not. There is no try. Go to patriotmobile.com or call (972)-PATRIOT today for details and may the true force be with you.

Patriot Mobile Connect Cellular Internet Products

