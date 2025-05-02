Terranet Postpones Q1 Report Date

The reason for the postponement is that the work on a capital raise, divided into a directed share issue in combination with a rights issue of shares, has delayed the completion of the report. The capital raise aims to secure the Company's liquidity for 2025 and was announced on April 16, 2025. The previously communicated date for publication was 8 May 2025.

