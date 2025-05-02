403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China stands to lose in India-Pakistan predicament
(MENAFN) As tensions rise between India and Pakistan following a deadly attack in Kashmir, China finds itself caught in a difficult position—torn between its deep strategic ties with Pakistan and its interest in improving economic and diplomatic relations with India.
In its official response, Beijing urged both nations to remain calm, seek peaceful resolution, and contribute to regional stability. This neutral tone is typical of China’s foreign policy, which prioritizes stability to safeguard its economic ambitions. Despite its calls for peace, China often refrains from taking direct action, adhering to a non-alignment policy and avoiding entanglement in third-party conflicts.
While China promotes itself as a peaceful and non-hegemonic power, taking a more active security role would risk undermining this image. However, its policy of neutrality tends to favor Pakistan, its long-time strategic partner. After the recent attack in Pahalgam, although Beijing condemned the violence, it declined to support India’s accusations against Pakistan and instead backed Islamabad’s request for a fair investigation.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, reaffirmed China’s support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and security concerns, underlining Beijing’s firm commitment to its ally. In contrast, its stance toward India remains cautious and distant.
Historically, this bias is rooted in deep geopolitical tensions. Since their partition in 1947, India and Pakistan have clashed repeatedly, especially over Kashmir—a region also partly claimed by China. Furthermore, the 1963 territorial deal in which Pakistan ceded land to China remains a source of contention with India, which never recognized the agreement. This historical baggage makes it unlikely that India would see China as a neutral mediator in the current conflict. Whether or not China acknowledges it, its involvement in the India-Pakistan dynamic is far from impartial.
In its official response, Beijing urged both nations to remain calm, seek peaceful resolution, and contribute to regional stability. This neutral tone is typical of China’s foreign policy, which prioritizes stability to safeguard its economic ambitions. Despite its calls for peace, China often refrains from taking direct action, adhering to a non-alignment policy and avoiding entanglement in third-party conflicts.
While China promotes itself as a peaceful and non-hegemonic power, taking a more active security role would risk undermining this image. However, its policy of neutrality tends to favor Pakistan, its long-time strategic partner. After the recent attack in Pahalgam, although Beijing condemned the violence, it declined to support India’s accusations against Pakistan and instead backed Islamabad’s request for a fair investigation.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, reaffirmed China’s support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and security concerns, underlining Beijing’s firm commitment to its ally. In contrast, its stance toward India remains cautious and distant.
Historically, this bias is rooted in deep geopolitical tensions. Since their partition in 1947, India and Pakistan have clashed repeatedly, especially over Kashmir—a region also partly claimed by China. Furthermore, the 1963 territorial deal in which Pakistan ceded land to China remains a source of contention with India, which never recognized the agreement. This historical baggage makes it unlikely that India would see China as a neutral mediator in the current conflict. Whether or not China acknowledges it, its involvement in the India-Pakistan dynamic is far from impartial.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment