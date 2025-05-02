403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Musk brands WSJ ‘a discredit to journalism’
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has harshly criticized the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), calling it a “discredit to journalism” after it reported that Tesla’s board is seeking to replace him as CEO. The WSJ article, citing anonymous sources, claimed that Tesla’s directors began contacting executive search firms a month ago to find a successor, citing shareholder frustration over Musk's focus on his government role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm swiftly denied the report, stating it was “absolutely false” and affirming that Musk remains CEO with the full confidence of the board. Denholm emphasized that the board supports Musk's leadership and the company’s future growth plans.
Musk responded on his X platform, accusing the Wall Street Journal of ethical misconduct for publishing what he described as a deliberately false story. He also condemned the publication for not including Tesla’s clear denial in the article.
Tesla has recently faced challenges, reporting a 71% drop in profits and a 9% revenue decline in Q1 2025. Musk's involvement in the Trump administration as the head of DOGE, tasked with cutting government spending, has sparked political backlash. Protests at Tesla facilities and incidents of arson targeting company assets have been reported, which Musk attributes to a coordinated campaign funded by Democratic donors.
Last week, Musk announced he would reduce his role in DOGE, stating that its foundational work was complete. During a cabinet meeting, President Trump praised Musk’s contributions and left the door open for his continued involvement.
Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm swiftly denied the report, stating it was “absolutely false” and affirming that Musk remains CEO with the full confidence of the board. Denholm emphasized that the board supports Musk's leadership and the company’s future growth plans.
Musk responded on his X platform, accusing the Wall Street Journal of ethical misconduct for publishing what he described as a deliberately false story. He also condemned the publication for not including Tesla’s clear denial in the article.
Tesla has recently faced challenges, reporting a 71% drop in profits and a 9% revenue decline in Q1 2025. Musk's involvement in the Trump administration as the head of DOGE, tasked with cutting government spending, has sparked political backlash. Protests at Tesla facilities and incidents of arson targeting company assets have been reported, which Musk attributes to a coordinated campaign funded by Democratic donors.
Last week, Musk announced he would reduce his role in DOGE, stating that its foundational work was complete. During a cabinet meeting, President Trump praised Musk’s contributions and left the door open for his continued involvement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment