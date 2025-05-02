Despite Macroeconomic Headwinds, Strategic Buying Opportunities Are In-Play
|Key Price Predictions for 2025
|Property
|CAT-exposed
|-10% to +10%
|Non-CAT exposed
|-5% to +5%
|Domestic casualty
|General liability
|+2% to +8%
|Umbrella (high hazard)
|+10% to +15%
|Umbrella (low hazard)
|+7.5% to +12.5%
|Excess (high hazard)
|+7.5% to +15%
|Excess (low hazard)
|+5% to +12%
|Workers' compensation
|–5% to +2%
|Auto
|+10% to +20%
|International
|Flat
|Executive risks
|Directors' and officers' public company (primary)
|-3% to Flat
|Directors' and officers' private / not-for-profit (overall)
|-10% to Flat
|Side A / DIC
|-3% to Flat
|Errors and omissions (large law firms)
|+2% to +8%
|Employment practices liability (primary)
|Flat to +5%
|Fiduciary (financial institutions)
|-5% to + 5%
| Cyber
|Cyber
|-5% to +5%
|Political risk*
|Low to Moderate Hazard Risks
|Flat to + 20%
| Terrorism and political violence
|Terrorism and sabotage
|-10% to -2.5%
|Political violence
|-5% to +5%
|* China-related political risk rates at 50%+
About WTW
At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.
Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.
Media Contact
Douglas Menelly; ... , +1 (516) 972 0380
Arnelle Sullivan; ... , +1 (718) 208-0474
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment