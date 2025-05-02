UZU Connects Tourist And Resident Influencers With Exciting Japan PR Opportunities And Rewards

ITABASHI-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- APOC Co., Ltd., the operator of marketing platforms for Japan tourism, has announced the launch of "UZU," a new influencer-matching service that connects Japanese restaurants with foreign influencers to support Japan PR through authentic social media Japan collaborations.

"UZU" is a new platform connecting Japanese restaurants and foreign influencers, offering services that support influencer Japan activities. This innovative service eliminates barriers for influencers working in Japan, providing a quick and reliable payment system. Additionally, it has become a valuable tool for Japanese restaurants and businesses to enhance their Japan PR efforts.

Challenges in Utilizing Influencers in Japan

There is a growing demand for Japanese restaurants and businesses to work with foreign influencers, but several challenges still exist, particularly the following:

- Language Barriers: Communication between Japanese businesses and foreign influencers can be difficult.

- Unclear Payment Negotiations: Due to cultural and market differences, negotiations with influencers about compensation often do not go smoothly.

- Limited Access to Influencers: Japanese restaurants and businesses have limited ways to effectively connect with foreign influencers, leading to a shortage of available campaigns.

"UZU" addresses these challenges by providing a seamless and reliable environment for matching foreign influencers with Japanese businesses.

Innovation and Convenience Offered by UZU

"UZU" offers the following powerful features to facilitate smooth collaborations between foreign influencers and Japanese restaurants and businesses:

- Easy Communication with Influencers: With automatic translation features, smooth interactions in Japanese, English, and Chinese are possible, completely eliminating language barriers and enabling clear communication with influencers.

- Early Payment System: Influencers are paid the day after visiting the restaurant, even before their posts are complete. This prevents delays in payment, creating a secure and reliable environment for influencers to work in-true to the "Earn Today, Paid Tomorrow" philosophy.

- Payment Agent Service: UZU handles payments to influencers through domestic and international bank accounts or PayPal, simplifying the payment process for businesses and ensuring that influencers receive their payments with confidence.

Examples of Available Campaigns

"UZU" offers a variety of attractive campaigns for foreign influencers, such as:

- High-End Sushi Restaurants: Influencers visit high-end sushi restaurants in major cities like Tokyo and Osaka to experience the food and share it on social media Japan.

- Premium Yakiniku Restaurants: Japan PR campaigns for premium yakiniku (grilled meat) in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto, where influencers showcase their dining experiences via videos and posts.

- Ramen Shops: Collaborative campaigns to promote popular ramen restaurants in multiple languages.

- Sushi-Making Experiences: Campaigns for influencers to experience traditional sushi-making in Japan, introducing Japanese food culture.

- Tea Ceremony Experiences: Foreign influencers experience the Japanese tea ceremony and share the cultural experience with their audience.

- Airline Ticket Promotions: Promotions offering free airline tickets for influencers, where they promote the airline and highlight the charms of Japan tourism.

These campaigns are not only attractive to influencers but also provide an effective means for Japanese businesses to engage with foreign customers.

Check out the current campaigns here:

Case Studies

MP Kitchen Holdings Co., Ltd. (Shibuya Gyoza)

Shibuya Gyoza collaborated with English-speaking influencers for a promotion. The promotional video created by the influencer was shared on social media Japan, resulting in a significant increase in customer visits. This case showed a high level of engagement following the post, demonstrating the effectiveness of the campaign.

Video example:

Karamenya Masumoto

Masumoto Spicy Ramen collaborated with influencers from Korea and English-speaking countries for multilingual Japan PR campaigns. This promotion increased the number of foreign tourists and raised awareness on social media Japan.

Video example:

The Future of UZU

"UZU" will continue to connect more Japanese restaurants and businesses with foreign influencers, supporting Japan marketing efforts. By offering influencers more opportunities to work in Japan and providing valuable platforms for businesses, UZU aims to become an indispensable tool.

We will also actively respond to requests and feedback from influencers, striving to improve the platform and create even better collaboration opportunities. We are committed to continually improving our services and enhancing the user experience.

Shunsuke Saito

APOC Co., Ltd.

368238848398

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.