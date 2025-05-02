Launch Of Hokkaido's First Regional Specialized Influencer Marketing Service

"Kita Buzz"

Over 100 Hokkaido-based influencers

Bringing Hokkaido's Charm to the World to Boost the Economic Vitality and Community Pride

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TSUTA-WORLD Inc.(Headquarters: Shibuya Ward, Tokyo; Branch Office: Sapporo City, Hokkaido; CEO: Yamaoka) has announced the launch of "Kita Buzz" Hokkaido's first regional specialized influencer marketing within the prefecture, starting on May 2, 2025.

Background and Purpose

CEO Yamaoka, who relocated to Sapporo City, Hokkaido, for reasons including parental care and marriage, was deeply moved by the region's diverse attractions, including its magnificent nature, rich food culture, appealing seasonal activities, hot springs, and historic townscapes, and strongly felt that“he wants to deepen the understanding of this region with people across Japan and around the globe”.

One day, through Riho Yokomichi, a TSUTA-WORLD staff member and a well-known TikToker, Yamaoka met "ROY," an influencer specializing in Hokkaido with 80,000 followers. Yamaoka learned about ROY's strong passion for showcasing Hokkaido's charm and contributing to the local community, alongside the challenges hindering his progress. Recognizing a shared vision, CEO Yamaoka and ROY launched "Kita Buzz" the specialized influencer marketing service, to maximize the promotion of the region's charm.

Service Overview

Over 100 Hokkaido-based influencers will disseminate information focused on local subjects, including Hokkaido foods, facilities, and various Hokkaido attractions. In particular, a team centered around“ROY” from“Tabi to Hokkaido”, a professional in Hokkaido information; Riho Yokomichi, who has 200,000 TikTok followers and an expertise in TikTok marketing; and Yuki Matsutani, possessing a broad network within Sapporo's restaurants, will convey the charms of Hokkaido realistically and effectively. Furthermore, CEO Yamaoka has a track record of surpassing 30 million total views across related TikTok accounts. Based on that experience, acting as a central contact point for influencer marketing and social media PR projects, active influencer ROY will handle direction, PR measurement proposals, and influencer casting, while CEO Yamaoka will be in charge of production.

Novelty and Features

This service marks the first influencer service in Hokkaido dedicated solely to promoting the region. Furthermore, by adopting a complete pay-for-performance system (a fee structure based on view counts), advertisers can clearly grasp the cost-effectiveness, making it possible to realize maximum effects even with a small budget. Additionally, because it specializes in Hokkaido influencers, information can be delivered efficiently within the Hokkaido area.

Social Contribution

This service has the purpose of Hokkaido's economic revitalization and heightening the self-esteem of local residents. Targeting the five million people within Hokkaido, the service aims to increase visitors from both within Japan and abroad through the transmission of regional charms, and supports the establishment of Hokkaido's status as a world-leading tourist destination.

Furthermore, to enable local residents to live with pride in a world-top-level community, the company will create Hokkaido's future together with local people and influencers.

In Hokkaido's still-developing SNS marketing market, the local influencers themselves, who act as regional vitalizers, will support Hokkaido's market, and the company will endeavor to maximize the appeal of Hokkaido, which possesses brand power that does not lose to other regions.

Future Prospects

In the future, the company is planning multilingual transmissions utilizing domestic and international SNS (such as RED, Douyin, Facebook), aiming to spread Hokkaido's charms worldwide, increase tourism, and further revitalize the regional economy.

“Creating an Environment to Increase Hokkaido Influencers”

By increasing SNS content creators who can work freely, the company will prepare an influencer school enabling individuals to produce their own ideal way of being, and an online community environment where influencers can mutually provide support.

Message from CEO Yamaoka

"I want people worldwide to discover the wonderful nature, food, and culture of Hokkaido, enriching the regional economy and the lives of its residents. We will leverage the power of social media to make this dream a reality."

