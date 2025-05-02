Inventhelp Inventor Develops Device To Lift/Lower A Toilet Seat & Lid (TPL-524)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hands-free way to lift and lower a toilet seat and lid," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the STEP AND FLOW TOILET SEAT. My design would offer a simple, low tech, low cost solution to raising and lowering the toilet seat and lid by hand."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to lift and lower a toilet seat and lid. In doing so, it eliminates the need to touch the seat and lid. As a result, it helps reduce the spread of germs. It also increases safety and convenience. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and commercial bathrooms. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TPL-524, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

