Pearson Plc (Pearson Or The Company) Results Of Annual General Meeting 2025
|
|
Resolution
|
For and Discretionary
|
% votes cast For and Discretionary
|
Against
|
% votes
cast Against
|
Total votes cast (excluding votes withheld)
|
% of issued capital voted
|
Withheld/
Abstentions*
|
1
|
To receive the 2024 report and accounts
|
525,108,863
|
99.99
|
73,280
|
0.01
|
525,182,143
|
79.37 %
|
712,057
|
2
|
To declare a final dividend
|
520,514,099
|
99.02
|
5,159,881
|
0.98
|
525,673,980
|
79.44 %
|
220,221
|
3
|
To re-elect Omar Abbosh
|
525,579,955
|
99.98
|
86,908
|
0.02
|
525,666,863
|
79.44 %
|
227,338
|
4
|
To re-elect Sherry Coutu
|
499,873,806
|
95.09
|
25,792,261
|
4.91
|
525,666,067
|
79.44 %
|
228,133
|
5
|
To re-elect Alison Dolan
|
520,095,364
|
99.42
|
3,057,934
|
0.58
|
523,153,298
|
79.06 %
|
2,740,903
|
6
|
To re-elect Alex Hardiman
|
525,571,009
|
99.98
|
91,301
|
0.02
|
525,662,310
|
79.44 %
|
231,891
|
7
|
To re-elect Sally Johnson
|
524,286,473
|
99.74
|
1,371,988
|
0.26
|
525,658,461
|
79.44 %
|
235,740
|
8
|
To re-elect Omid Kordestani
|
524,009,139
|
99.69
|
1,655,282
|
0.31
|
525,664,421
|
79.44 %
|
229,780
|
9
|
To re-elect Esther Lee
|
523,636,938
|
99.62
|
2,008,625
|
0.38
|
525,645,563
|
79.44 %
|
248,638
|
10
|
To re-elect Graeme Pitkethly
|
524,331,575
|
99.75
|
1,329,033
|
0.25
|
525,660,608
|
79.44 %
|
233,593
|
11
|
To re-elect Annette Thomas
|
524,489,800
|
99.78
|
1,176,507
|
0.22
|
525,666,307
|
79.44 %
|
227,894
|
12
|
To re-elect Lincoln Wallen
|
515,466,071
|
98.06
|
10,195,310
|
1.94
|
525,661,381
|
79.44 %
|
232,728
|
13
|
To approve the annual remuneration report
|
485,861,331
|
92.43
|
39,779,388
|
7.57
|
525,640,719
|
79.44 %
|
253,482
|
14
|
To re-appoint the auditors
|
525,573,211
|
99.98
|
95,026
|
0.02
|
525,668,237
|
79.44 %
|
225,964
|
15
|
To determine the remuneration of the auditors
|
525,582,453
|
99.99
|
74,198
|
0.01
|
525,656,651
|
79.44 %
|
237,459
|
16
|
To authorise the company to allot ordinary shares
|
497,356,326
|
94.62
|
28,262,253
|
5.38
|
525,618,579
|
79.44 %
|
269,101
|
17
|
To waive the pre-emption rights
|
519,036,238
|
99.29
|
3,725,142
|
0.71
|
522,761,380
|
79.00 %
|
3,126,301
|
18
|
To waive the pre-emption rights – additional percentage
|
517,718,420
|
99.04
|
5,021,944
|
0.96
|
522,740,364
|
79.00 %
|
3,147,317
|
19
|
To authorise the company to purchase its own shares
|
518,733,869
|
98.69
|
6,865,162
|
1.31
|
525,599,031
|
79.43 %
|
288,650
|
20
|
To approve the holding of general meetings on 14 clear days' notice
|
504,125,370
|
95.91
|
21,480,882
|
4.09
|
525,606,252
|
79.43 %
|
287,949
* Votes withheld are not legal votes.
In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Media Contacts:
Laura Ewart - UK
[email protected]
Dan Nelson - US
[email protected]
