Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pearson Plc (Pearson Or The Company) Results Of Annual General Meeting 2025


2025-05-02 11:01:05
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LONDON, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson plc held its annual general meeting ("AGM") at 10:30am today. All resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 27 March 2025 were proposed and approved on a poll.

The table below shows the results of the poll for each resolution. As at 6.30pm on 30 April 2025, the Company's issued share capital was 661,685,614 ordinary shares of 25p each. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company were 661,685,614. The proportion of the Company's issued share capital represented by those votes cast is approximately 79.44%.

Resolution

For and Discretionary

% votes cast For and Discretionary

Against

% votes

cast Against

Total votes cast (excluding votes withheld)

% of issued capital voted

Withheld/

Abstentions*

1

To receive the 2024 report and accounts

525,108,863

99.99

73,280

0.01

525,182,143

79.37 %

712,057

2

To declare a final dividend

520,514,099

99.02

5,159,881

0.98

525,673,980

79.44 %

220,221

3

To re-elect Omar Abbosh

525,579,955

99.98

86,908

0.02

525,666,863

79.44 %

227,338

4

To re-elect Sherry Coutu

499,873,806

95.09

25,792,261

4.91

525,666,067

79.44 %

228,133

5

To re-elect Alison Dolan

520,095,364

99.42

3,057,934

0.58

523,153,298

79.06 %

2,740,903

6

To re-elect Alex Hardiman

525,571,009

99.98

91,301

0.02

525,662,310

79.44 %

231,891

7

To re-elect Sally Johnson

524,286,473

99.74

1,371,988

0.26

525,658,461

79.44 %

235,740

8

To re-elect Omid Kordestani

524,009,139

99.69

1,655,282

0.31

525,664,421

79.44 %

229,780

9

To re-elect Esther Lee

523,636,938

99.62

2,008,625

0.38

525,645,563

79.44 %

248,638

10

To re-elect Graeme Pitkethly

524,331,575

99.75

1,329,033

0.25

525,660,608

79.44 %

233,593

11

To re-elect Annette Thomas

524,489,800

99.78

1,176,507

0.22

525,666,307

79.44 %

227,894

12

To re-elect Lincoln Wallen

515,466,071

98.06

10,195,310

1.94

525,661,381

79.44 %

232,728

13

To approve the annual remuneration report

485,861,331

92.43

39,779,388

7.57

525,640,719

79.44 %

253,482

14

To re-appoint the auditors

525,573,211

99.98

95,026

0.02

525,668,237

79.44 %

225,964

15

To determine the remuneration of the auditors

525,582,453

99.99

74,198

0.01

525,656,651

79.44 %

237,459

16

To authorise the company to allot ordinary shares

497,356,326

94.62

28,262,253

5.38

525,618,579

79.44 %

269,101

17

To waive the pre-emption rights

519,036,238

99.29

3,725,142

0.71

522,761,380

79.00 %

3,126,301

18

To waive the pre-emption rights – additional percentage

517,718,420

99.04

5,021,944

0.96

522,740,364

79.00 %

3,147,317

19

To authorise the company to purchase its own shares

518,733,869

98.69

6,865,162

1.31

525,599,031

79.43 %

288,650

20

To approve the holding of general meetings on 14 clear days' notice

504,125,370

95.91

21,480,882

4.09

525,606,252

79.43 %

287,949

* Votes withheld are not legal votes.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Media Contacts:
Laura Ewart - UK
[email protected]
Dan Nelson - US
[email protected]

SOURCE Pearson

