APRA Selects Klear.Ai For Risk Pool Claims Modernization Initiative

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With claims operations currently divided between two legacy systems-Claim Pilot and PCIS-APRA is undertaking a significant restructuring to streamline technology and workflows. Each system has operated independently, with different processes and data structures, creating a critical need for a modern, centralized solution. Klear's cloud–native platform is purpose–built to simplify complexity through intelligent automation and seamless data consolidation.

"Our team specializes in high–stakes implementations involving multi–employer environments, data migrations, and configurable workflows," said Pete Govek, Chief Revenue Officer, Klear . "This initiative presents an opportunity to help APRA enhance efficiency, strengthen transparency, and reduce administrative friction through cutting–edge technology."

It brings Klear Intelligence to the forefront of claims operations-delivering real–time analytics and risk insights.

Automated workflows across key lines-including Workers' Compensation, Property, Auto, and General Liability-are uniquely designed to promote operational efficiency and drive compliance.

The platform's intuitive interface elevates decision–making by consolidating data, generating actionable insights, and scaling to meet the evolving needs of public risk pools.

Lynn McNamara, Interim Executive Director, APRA , is currently leading the system evaluation and transition planning effort, while Brennan Hickok, Deputy Director, is driving the implementation process for

Klear is proud to support APRA's vision to reimagine its claims infrastructure and equip its team with a future–ready platform that aligns with the evolving needs of public risk pools. By delivering advanced technology solutions today-and building for tomorrow-Klear is committed to empowering APRA and its members for long–term success.

