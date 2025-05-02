OpenPayd Showcases Innovation at Money20/20 Asia in Bangkok

OpenPayd showcased innovative embedded finance solutions at Money20/20 Asia in Bangkok, strengthening its expansion strategy in Asia's fintech market.

- Dr Ozan OzerkLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The financial world gathered in Bangkok last week for the highly anticipated Money20/20 Asia event, marking a significant milestone for the globally renowned Money20/20 brand. Traditionally held in Europe and the United States, Money20/20 hosted its second event in Asia with an ambitious agenda, welcoming thousands of attendees from across the globe.Money20/20 has established itself as the premier platform for financial services innovation, bringing together the brightest minds in fintech, banking, payments, and digital commerce. Originating in 2012 with events in Las Vegas and later expanding to Europe, the conference has become synonymous with breakthrough ideas and industry-shaping deals.The Launch of Money20/20 AsiaThis year, Bangkok hosted the second Asian edition, attracting over 4,000 attendees from more than 1,500 companies and 70 countries. The event featured 300+ speakers across six stages, highlighting trends like embedded finance, cross-border payments, AI in financial services, and the rise of Web3 technologies. The success of Money20/20 Asia reflects the region's burgeoning role as a fintech powerhouse, with Southeast Asia becoming one of the fastest-growing digital economies globally.Among the standout participants was OpenPayd , the leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and embedded finance platform. OpenPayd wasn't just attending; it had a strong exhibiting presence, showcasing its cutting-edge solutions in payments, accounts, and embedded finance. The team reported making numerous valuable connections with potential partners, clients, and industry peers, strengthening its expansion strategy in the Asian market.OpenPayd Founder Dr Ozan Ozerk on Money20/20 AsiaOpenPayd's founder Dr. Ozan Ozerk commented: "Asia is not just the future of fintech – it's already leading innovation in ways the rest of the world is beginning to emulate. At OpenPayd, we see enormous opportunities to enable businesses here to build better, faster, and more inclusive financial services. Money20/20 Asia has been a perfect platform for us to showcase our capabilities and forge the partnerships that will help us drive embedded finance forward across the region."Dr. Ozerk also emphasised the importance of collaboration in the evolving financial services landscape: "No single company will shape the future of finance alone. It will be a network of innovators, regulators, and enablers like OpenPayd working together. Events like Money20/20 are vital in creating those ecosystems."OpenPayd's exhibition emphasised its single API platform that provides access to a suite of services: virtual IBANs, multicurrency accounts, open banking, and instant payments. Their real-time cross-border payment solutions and regulatory expertise positioned OpenPayd as an attractive partner for digital businesses looking to scale internationally - a message that resonated strongly throughout the event.About OpenPaydFounded in 2015 and headquartered in London, OpenPayd is a leading provider of embedded finance and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) infrastructure, enabling businesses to move and manage money globally through a universal financial platform. With a rails-agnostic approach, OpenPayd empowers companies to embed accounts, FX, international and domestic payments, Open Banking capabilities and more - all through a single, powerful API.With licenses across the UK, Europe, and North America, OpenPayd serves a wide range of industries, including fintech, digital assets, marketplaces, iGaming, and payroll solutions. The firm's infrastructure is proven at scale, processing over €130 billion in volume annually for more than 750 enterprise clients, including industry giants such as eToro, OKX, and Libertex​.Looking AheadOpenPayd's successful participation at Money20/20 Asia marks a new chapter in its global growth strategy. With Asia's fintech ecosystem expanding rapidly, OpenPayd's agile infrastructure and regulatory know-how position it perfectly to support businesses looking to capitalise on new market opportunities.As the financial world continues to converge across borders, OpenPayd stands ready to facilitate the next generation of seamless, embedded financial experiences, making its mark not only in Europe and North America but now firmly in Asia as well.

