IPL 2025: It’S A Mental Shift You Need To Make In T20 Cricket, Says RCB's Padikkal

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 2 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal reflected on his transformed approach to T20 batting ahead of their crunch clash against Chennai Super Kings, saying“It's a mental shift” that has helped him unlock a new level of consistency and explosiveness in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference Padikkal opened up about how a change in mindset and better preparation ahead of the tournament have contributed to his vastly improved strike rate - 154.36 this season, compared to 71 in 2024 and an average in the 120s in the previous editions.“It's a mental shift that you need to make when you come into T20 cricket. The game has evolved, and you have to keep up. I've also worked a lot on the shots I want to play,” Padikkal said.

The 23-year-old left-hander has been a revelation at the No. 3 spot for RCB this year, bringing much-needed stability and intent to the middle-order. And he admitted that having a clear role in the team structure has played a key part in this resurgence.

“It does help when you have some clarity on what your role is. But it's not just having the role - it's about going out and executing it under pressure,” he said.“In the last couple of years, I didn't have too much preparation leading into IPL, and that probably had an effect on my batting. This year, I had that chance to prepare properly, and it's made a big difference.”

Padikkal has notched up two half-centuries in his last two innings, confidently building on the platform laid by openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. And he admits that their aggressive starts often help him play his natural game without added pressure.

“It's not pressure, really. It's more about maintaining the momentum when you walk in. When you've got Virat bhai and Salt firing at the top, and then power-hitters lined up for the back end, your job becomes easier - you can just go out there and enjoy yourself.”

The RCB batter, however, also believes in adapting to situations and not blindly following templates.“In most games, I've been able to continue the momentum. But it's also about reading the situation and playing what's in front of you.”

Asked about Phil Salt's availability for the CSK game after the Englishman missed the previous match due to fever, Padikkal said:

“He's been in touch with the medical team. I'm not really privy to the conversations, but hopefully, he'll be back soon.”

RCB, who have found late-season momentum with a string of wins, are eyeing a playoff berth. A win against CSK could lift them to 16 points and firmly plant them in the qualification race. But the weather forecast looms as a concern, with rain predicted in Bengaluru on Saturday.

While a shortened or rain-hit game could bring in a different dynamic, Padikkal is staying focused on what's within his control - continuing the rhythm and form that has made him a crucial part of RCB's turnaround.

“When you put in the work, it reflects in your confidence and performance. It's been nice to have the preparation and clarity this time. I just want to keep contributing,” he said, sounding as assured as he has looked with the bat this season.