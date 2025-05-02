403
Ukraine, US finalize minerals deal
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Ukraine and the United States signed a long-anticipated agreement that allocates a share of revenue from Ukraine’s natural resource development into a jointly managed investment fund.
Kiev hopes the deal will encourage US President Donald Trump to continue providing military and financial support as the conflict with Russia drags on. Since February, the US has been trying to broker a ceasefire, while Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his government have accused Washington of pushing narratives that favor Moscow.
Although the agreement was originally slated to be signed in February, it was postponed after a tense meeting between Trump and Zelensky ended in a confrontation. Sources revealed that US negotiators initially demanded a 50% American stake in Ukraine’s rare-earth minerals—terms Zelensky firmly rejected at the time.
