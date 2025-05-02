Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine, US finalize minerals deal

Ukraine, US finalize minerals deal


2025-05-02 11:00:01
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Ukraine and the United States signed a long-anticipated agreement that allocates a share of revenue from Ukraine’s natural resource development into a jointly managed investment fund.

Kiev hopes the deal will encourage US President Donald Trump to continue providing military and financial support as the conflict with Russia drags on. Since February, the US has been trying to broker a ceasefire, while Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his government have accused Washington of pushing narratives that favor Moscow.

Although the agreement was originally slated to be signed in February, it was postponed after a tense meeting between Trump and Zelensky ended in a confrontation. Sources revealed that US negotiators initially demanded a 50% American stake in Ukraine’s rare-earth minerals—terms Zelensky firmly rejected at the time.

MENAFN02052025000045015687ID1109500981

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search