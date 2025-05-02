403
US Treasury claims Ukraine withdrew from resources agreement
(MENAFN) Ukraine postponed signing a long-anticipated mineral resources agreement with the United States, prompting frustration from Washington, according to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Speaking at a press conference in the Oval Office, Bessent stated that the US was ready to finalize the deal, but the Ukrainian delegation made unexpected changes to the agreement at the last minute. “We’re assured that they will reconsider that,” he added, expressing hope that the deal could still be signed later in the day.
The agreement, heavily promoted by President Donald Trump, is intended to allow the US to recoup some of the estimated $350 billion it has spent supporting Ukraine during its conflict with Russia. It outlines the creation of a joint investment fund to develop Ukraine’s mining, energy, and tech sectors through shared access to its mineral resources.
According to the Financial Times, the Ukrainian team, led by Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko, secured a clause ensuring that only future US military aid would count toward Washington’s investment in the deal—excluding previously provided aid. However, Ukraine ultimately refused to sign the documents in Washington, arguing that their parliament must first ratify the detailed fund agreement.
Sources told the FT that the Ukrainian delegation was bluntly told to “sign all agreements or go back home.”
The delay comes amid growing tension between Trump and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. In February, the two leaders clashed during a White House meeting, with Trump accusing Zelensky of ingratitude and escalating global tensions by avoiding negotiations with Russia.
