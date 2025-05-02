Over 300 Local Vendors, Workforce Development Organizations, And Community Leaders Participate In Hard Rock's Community Info Sessions To Build Local Partnerships In Queens

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Throughout the day, attendees were introduced to Hard Rock's employee culture and hands-on approach to partnerships within the community. Hard Rock Chairman Jim Allen presented to attendees about how local organizations can play a central role in shaping Metropolitan Park.

Metropolitan Park is the proposed $8 billion private investment by New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and Hard Rock International to transform the 50 acres of parking lots around Citi Field into a community-driven vision. The project would create over 23,000 permanent and construction jobs, 25 acres of new park space and community areas, and economic opportunities for local businesses and restaurants.

"Hard Rock at Metropolitan Park is about building a better future for Queens, one that includes economic opportunity, meaningful partnerships and jobs," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. "We're committed to working directly with local vendors and workforce leaders to deliver on that promise, and we're excited to bring our unique brand of world-class entertainment, along with good-paying union jobs and opportunity, to Queens."

"Hard Rock at Metropolitan Park has shown a real commitment to putting residents and businesses first," said Tom Grech, President of the Queens Chamber of Commerce. "From workforce development partnerships to a 'Queens-first' hiring approach, these sessions reflect the kind of investment our borough needs."

METROPOLITAN PARK: Turning a Parking Lot into a Park

Metropolitan Park will be a space that people can come to every day of the year to hang out by the waterfront, enjoy the park, listen to live music, try their luck at the casino, place a bet at the casino, as well as eat, drink, and shop at locally-owned small businesses.

The result is a vision that delivers:



An investment of $8 billion

Over 23,000 good-paying permanent and construction jobs

20 acres of new public park space and 5 acres of community athletic fields and playgrounds

Climate-ready infrastructure including solar, green roofs, and flood mitigation

New connections to the waterfront, park, and surrounding community

Over $1 billion in committed community benefits, including:



A Queens Food Hall featuring local restaurants and vendors



Improved public transit and parking infrastructure, including a transformed 7-line train station that would be made ADA accessible



Improved and modernized road network, bike paths, and parking infrastructure



A Community Impact Fund that will provide grants to non-profit organizations serving Queens communities and residents

Funding for community identified health care and youth and senior needs

Partnering with Hard Rock International who knows how to deliver quality experiences having spent decades bringing world class entertainment to millions



A Hard Rock Hotel with restaurants, bars, and conference space, as well as a casino and sportsbook A state-of-the art live music venue featuring locally and internationally known artists, comedians, and entertainers

About Metropolitan Park

Metropolitan Park, a sports and entertainment park, is a partnership between Steve Cohen and Hard Rock International. This $8 billion private investment will replace the 50 acres of parking lots around Citi Field with 25 acres of public park space and bring entertainment to the site 365 days of the year. Metropolitan Park will consist of a Hard Rock Hotel with restaurants, bars, and conference space, as well as a casino and sportsbook; state-of-the art live music venue featuring locally and internationally known artists, comedians, and entertainers and A Taste of Queens Food Hall. The project is expected to create 23,000 union jobs, provide improved public transit and parking infrastructure, including a transformed 7-line train station that would be made ADA accessible and a $1billion+ Community Benefits Agreement.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 locations, including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues, and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity by Hard RockTM global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry and destination awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, or href="" rel="nofollow" hardroc .

SOURCE Hard Rock International