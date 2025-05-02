Clayton Showcases Construction Innovations And Housing Market Solutions At 2025 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Meeting

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

The centerpiece of the Clayton exhibit was a striking, front-loaded CrossMod® home, spanning 1,065 square feet. An ideal urban infill solution, the size and design of this particular CrossMod home allows it to integrate seamlessly into established city lots. By developing previously vacant or underutilized land, Clayton can partner with developers to build move-in ready neighborhoods at scale and create more attainable housing opportunities in densely populated cities, without putting a burden on existing infrastructure.

Like all CrossMod homes, the home is designed to complement the scale and aesthetics of traditional neighborhoods with features like a covered porch and permanent foundation, while addressing restrictive zoning requirements that have historically limited the acceptance of manufactured homes.

CrossMod homes must now appraise alongside site-built homes and other CrossMod homes, providing homeowners the opportunity to build equity over time. According to a 2024 FHFA study , modern manufactured home properties are proven to gain in value year over year and since 2020, have appreciated at a rate on par with site-built homes – further highlighting the wealth-building opportunities these homes offer.

"CrossMod is just one example of how Clayton is redefining attainable homeownership," said Kevin Clayton, CEO. "By blurring the lines of construction, we are able to find innovative ways to meet the needs of today's homebuyers while helping address the housing shortage in our country. We continue to push the boundaries to create housing solutions that offer a chance of homeownership for families from rural towns to cities."

Clayton featured several other innovative housing solutions currently located in various markets, including:



HybridMod homes in Denver, CO : Marketed locally as ON2 Homes, HybridMod homes utilize off-site panelization and modular components combined with site-built construction to efficiently build urban townhomes tailored for the Denver metro housing market .

CrossMod neighborhoods in London, KY and Knoxville, TN: In London, KY, Clayton, alongside Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, broke ground on Redbud Estates , which boasts 51 CrossMod homes and will feature some properties with solar roof shingles. Next month, Clayton plans to celebrate the largest CrossMod neighborhood built to date, which will bring more attainable housing to Knoxville, Tennessee.

CrossMod urban-infill homes in Atlanta, GA: Two CrossMod homes in Atlanta showcased how inclusive zoning policies can create more opportunities for attainable homeownership in urban areas through an infill development project. Single-Section CrossMod homes in future cities : When adopted by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into existing CrossMod financing programs, single-section CrossMod homes will offer a layout and smaller footprint ideal for city lots for $190,000 - $225,000 (including land) in most markets.

Clayton modern manufactured homes, including CrossMod, are eBuilt®, which are homes designed to meet the U.S. Department of Energy's Zero Energy Ready HomeTM Manufactured Home requirements. With energy-efficient features like a Rheem® hybrid water heater, Lux® low-E windows, ENERGY STAR® appliances and an ecobee® smart thermostat, the homes can save homeowners up to 50% on annual energy costs1 compared to traditional manufactured homes. In Omaha alone, these electric utility savings could amount to approximately $8322 each year, helping homeowners significantly reduce annual energy costs and achieve greater affordability over the life of their home. When combined with a renewable energy system, like solar, the home also has the potential to be net-zero3. In 2024, over 95% of Clayton modern manufactured homes were eBuilt®.

To learn more about Clayton's commitment to delivering attainable, energy-efficient homeownership through innovative housing solutions

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life through homeownership. Clayton is a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of site-built, modern manufactured, tiny, CrossMod® and modular housing. In 2024, Clayton built more than 60,000 homes across the country. For more information, visit ClaytonHomes .

CrossMod is a registered trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

ENERGY STAR® and the ENERGY STAR® mark are registered trademarks owned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

1 energy ZERH guidelines

2Energy savings are based on electrical and gas energy consumption using NREL® BEoptTM to estimate annual energy consumption of a home built to DOE Zero Energy Ready HomeTM guidelines compared to the same home built only to industry and HUD standards in Omaha, Nebraska.

3Energy savings are based on electrical energy consumption using NREL® BEopt to estimate annual electrical energy consumption and NREL PVWatts Calculator to estimate the annual solar production on homes built to DOE Zero Energy Ready HomeTM guidelines and assumes that the home is placed in a location that optimizes the solar features compared to the same home built to industry and HUD standards built without energy efficient features.

