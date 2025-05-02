April Consumer Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Filings Increase 16 Percent From Previous Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Total Bankruptcy Filings Increase 9 Percent

NEW YORK, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 30,961 individual chapter 7 filings in April 2025 represented a 16 percent increase over the 26,781 filings recorded in April 2024, according to data provided by Epiq AACER , the leading provider of U.S. bankruptcy filing data.

Total individual bankruptcy filings increased 10 percent in April 2025, to 47,323, up from the April 2024 individual filing total of 43,030. The 16,246 individual chapter 13 filings in April 2025 represented a slight increase from the 16,175 individual chapter 13 filings last April.

“The 9 percent increase in total bankruptcy filings in April 2025, particularly the 16 percent surge in individual chapter 7 filings, reflects the mounting financial strain on households, elevated prices, and higher borrowing costs,” said Michael Hunter, Vice President of Epiq AACER.“While commercial filings have softened, the uptick in small business Subchapter V elections signals persistent distress among smaller businesses navigating an uncertain economic landscape.

“April 2025's data underscores a continued rise in individual bankruptcies, with 47,323 filings driven by economic pressures like inflation and geopolitical uncertainties,” Hunter said.“Although commercial Chapter 11 filings declined, the 4 percent growth in subchapter V filings highlights the ongoing challenges for small businesses seeking relief, pointing to a broader need for accessible restructuring options.”

Total bankruptcy filings were 49,588 in April 2025, a 9 percent increase from the April 2024 total of 45,615. Conversely, total April commercial filings dipped 12 percent to 2,265 from the 2,585 total commercial filings the previous year. Commercial chapter 11 bankruptcy filings decreased 20 percent in April 2025, declining to 434 from the 542 filings registered in April 2024. Small business filings, however, captured as subchapter V elections within chapter 11, increased 4 percent in April 2025, to 218 from the 210 filings recorded in April 2024.

“While filings still remain below pre-pandemic levels, elevated prices, higher borrowing costs and uncertain geopolitical events compound the economic challenges faced by families and businesses,” said ABI Executive Director Amy Quackenboss.“We look forward to providing Congress with the research, information and statistics to re-establish higher debt thresholds for financially distressed small businesses and consumers to access the fresh start of bankruptcy.”

