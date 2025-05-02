President Trump Backs Italian Columbus As Notorious Historian Challenges Italian Columbus Myth And Fraud

Two of Dr. Rosa's Books Columbus Versus Colón and Columbus the Untold Story

President Trump revives Columbus Day as renowned historian dares to correct ancient misconceptions that have shaped American misunderstandings for generations.

- Professor João Paulo Oliveira e CostaTRELEW, PANTAGONIA, ARGENTINA, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As President Donald Trump makes powerful statements backing Columbus Day traditions, Association Cristóvão Colón is stepping forward in support of Dr. Manuel Rosa's award-winning research with a dare to correct the centuries-old historical myths about Christopher Columbus .“President Trump is right to defend the importance of Columbus Day,” said Rosa, leading expert on the life and history of the famed explorer.“However, the real Columbus story is even more extraordinary than anyone had imagined.”A.C.C. has sent signed copies of Dr. Rosa's books along with an open letter to President Trump , offering to share the documented truth regarding Columbus's life. The book COLOMBO VERSUS COLÓN is a doctoral dissertation which took Dr. Rosa 30 years to research in ancient European archives and unraveled a web of myths and falsities in the established story. In this, there is backing from the Contemporary Review which declared in 1937 that“the falsification of documents related to Columbus did not stop; in fact, it intensified after his death."Myths and misunderstandings have shaped American's view of the explorer for generations and continue today with the latest attempt to implement a false theory that Columbus was a Sephardic Jew. Rosa's important findings offer clear and concrete clues about the explorer's identity. The 1492 explorer was not a mere Genoese weaver but a highly educated aristocrat of royal Portuguese-Polish heritage deeply connected to the Iberian courts.Working within their strategic Christian missions, Columbus was another Knight of Christ involved in 15th-century Portuguese geopolitical strategies against the spread of Islam.With Trump's renewed attention on Christopher Columbus, A.C.C. is calling on historians, educators, journalists, and American patriots across the political spectrum to reexamine the true story of the man whose epic voyage changed world history forever.“This isn't just about historical accuracy,” Rosa explains.“It's about restoring pride in the founding Western heritage that created the USA - based on real facts, not politically motivated myths.”About Dr. Manuel Rosa: Manuel Rosa received his PhD in Insular and Atlantic History, is a member of the Centre for the Humanities, School of Social Sciences and Humanities of NOVA University Lisbon, AUç, a Fellow National Member of The Explorers Club, co-founder of Association Cristóvão Colón, a Florida based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and is considered today as the recognized authority on Christopher Columbus.

