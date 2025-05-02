Agent Review Partners With Medicare Masters Certificate To Advance Financial Advisory Excellence In Medicare Planning

Corp Agent Review App Icon Logo

- Max Brewer, National Sales DirectorBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Agent Review Joins Forces with Medicare Masters Certificate (MMC) to Elevate Medicare Planning and Protect Families in the Financial Planning Industry.Agent Review, the leading reputation management platform for insurance professionals, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Medicare Masters Certificate (MMC), a first-of-its-kind designation created specifically for financial advisors serving Medicare-aged clients.Founded by elder law expert and Certification in Long-Term Care (CLTC) creator Harley Gordon, MMC delivers in-depth education on the financial and legal implications of healthcare planning for retirees. From navigating IRMAA (Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount) to addressing the financial risks associated with Long-Term Care, and income protection with Annuities, MMC prepares advisors to deliver real-world solutions to aging clients and their families.“This designation is more than a credential it's a mindset shift,” said Max Brewer, COO of MMC.“Our partnership with Agent Review gives our graduates a visible, trusted way to distinguish themselves in an increasingly digital, client-driven market.”As part of the partnership:- MMC graduates will receive exclusive discounts on Agent Review's reputation platform.- A graduation badge will be featured on MMC alumni profiles on Agent Review, giving consumers a clear indicator of professional expertise.Jonas Roeser, Co-Founder & CEO of Agent Review, added,“Harley Gordon has always been ahead of the curve. The MMC program equips advisors to better serve an aging population, and we're excited to amplify that through Agent Review's platform.”About Medicare Masters Certificate (MMC) Medicare Masters Certificate is a professional designation built for financial advisors and insurance agents who provide advice to their aging clients. It is an 8 hour – 4CE credit approved course. For more information visit: or reach out to Max Brewer, National Sales Director at: ... .About Agent ReviewAgent Review provides consumers with free access to credible, unbiased insurance education and agent reviews. Similar to Yelp, but for insurance, Agent Review empowers consumers with reviews and performance ratings, helping them navigate complex insurance decisions. For industry professionals, Agent Review offers a national platform to restore the agent-consumer relationship, increase visibility and credibility, and engage directly with consumers in a trusted environment.About Medicare Masters Certificate (MMC)Medicare Masters Certificate is a professional designation built for financial advisors and insurance agents who provide advice to their aging clients. It is an 8 hour – 4CE credit approved course. For more information visit: .

