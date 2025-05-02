Scallops Have Eyes, Oysters Change Genders, Seashells Of The Jersey Shore Is A Go-To Guide To Take Down The Shore

Seashells of the Jersey Shore Cover

- Melissa AvstreihARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Beachgoers heading down the shore this summer have a new way to satisfy their curiosity about what they find on the beach. The newly released book, Seashells of the Jersey Shore , will help both kids and adults identify and learn about the shells and other natural treasures commonly found along the Jersey Shore.“The story behind this book is quite simple,” said Melissa Avstreih.“My son found these interesting looking shells and egg casings on the beach, and we had no idea what they were or the story behind the animal that once lived in them. Seashells of the Jersey Shore answers all these questions and more.”Seashells of the Jersey Shore features clear color photographs of the 40 seashells, egg casings, and other natural treasures that you are most likely to find on New Jersey's beaches. This well-organized well-researched guide also explains where the animal lived, what it ate, its unique traits, and even how it may have died. Since the book features only shells found in New Jersey, it is the perfect size to tuck into your beach bag as you head out for a day on the sand.Seashells of the Jersey Shore is now available in paperback and digital formats at bookstores, gift shops, and online retailers.

MELISSA K AVSTREIH

Constituent

+1 202-368-3546

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.