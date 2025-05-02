Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Sunshade System For Vehicles (TLS-852)
PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient windshield cover to block heat and damaging sun rays when parked," said an inventor, from Brandon, Miss., "so I invented THE AUTO SHIELD. My design offers complete coverage, and it eliminates the hassle of fumbling with a traditional sunshade."
The patent-pending invention provides a motorized sunshade system for vehicle windshields. In doing so, it would obstruct sunlight at the windshield to keep the interior cooler. As a result, it helps prevent the vehicle interior from overheating. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-852, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
