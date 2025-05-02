Crypto ISAC Expands Leadership Team To Support Next Phase Of Industry Collaboration And Operational Scale

NEW YORK, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Crypto ISAC) today announced the appointment of two new leaders to support its growing mission to defend the digital asset ecosystem through collaborative intelligence and operational resilience.

Henry Beaudin has joined as Director of Operations, and Tiago Assumpção as Technical Director of Threat Intelligence Engineering & Collaborative Defense. These hires mark a significant milestone in the ISAC's evolution from launch-phase coalition to a mature intelligence-sharing nonprofit serving the broader crypto industry.

As Director of Operations, Henry brings a track record of building automation and AI driven operating models at high growth security companies and leading financial institutions. He specializes in architecting modern cloud native environments that unify core business functions into secure, scalable, and data driven systems, enabling lean teams to deliver enterprise‐grade performance. He has also designed and led programs within firms including Goldman Sachs, Bridgewater Associates, and Foursquare, meeting stringent resiliency and regulatory standards while sharply reducing manual effort. Henry now applies this cross‐sector expertise to the Crypto ISAC, building highly secure integrated technology infrastructure that reconciles in real time, automates compliance, and gives the rest of the leadership team continuous operational insight. His approach delivers the governance, control, and service quality normally expected from much larger departments, freeing resources to focus on innovation and ISAC member success.

Tiago Assumpção joins from Coinspect, where he led secure development initiatives and blockchain analytics across projects including Rootstock Labs, where he served as their dedicated virtual CISO, helping safeguard the largest Bitcoin side-chain. Additionally, he uncovered critical vulnerabilities in popular crypto wallets and conducted investigations into state-sponsored threat actors. With 25 years of cybersecurity experience, he has served as a senior security consultant at IOActive, contributed to high-assurance mobile security and exploit prevention innovations at BlackBerry, including collaborations with ARM on CPU-level security advancements. He also co-founded Unxpose, a security-automation startup focused on democratizing security for small and mid-sized businesses. A frequent RSA Conference speaker, Tiago is widely respected for translating technical research into actionable guidance for CISOs and regulators. In his new role, he will scale Crypto ISAC's threat intelligence program and expand cross-sector defense initiatives across the digital asset ecosystem.

"These appointments reflect a new phase of maturity for the ISAC," said Justine Bone, Executive Director of Crypto ISAC. "Henry and Tiago bring complementary strengths-one in operational scale through smart automation, the other in technical rigor and intelligence collaboration. Together, they position us to deliver on our mission of collective cyber defense across the crypto industry."

Crypto ISAC was founded in 2024 by a coalition of protocols, exchanges, custodians, and security providers to foster real-time information sharing and cross-industry collaboration on cyber threats. With the addition of these two senior leaders, the organization is poised to deepen its technical capabilities and scale member services as it enters its second year.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Crypto ISAC

