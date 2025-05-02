Arena Polo USPA National Arena Chairman's Cup Wraps-Up Near Houston

Zak Coleman playing for TAMU Men and Shane Rice playing for Roxstars battle for the ball in the USPA National Arena Chairman's Cup Finals photo by Tequila Sunsets Photography

Winners of the National Arena Chairman's Cup - TAMU Men (Zak Coleman, Aiden Meeker, Will Mudra)

Aiden Meeker reaches to hook Joe Bob Lequerica during the finals of the USPA National Arena Chairman's Cup arena polo tournament photo by Tequila Sunsets Photography

MVP Zak Coleman with Shannon Galvin of the Galvin Agency photo by Tequila Sunsets Photography

Joanie Jackson in hot pursuit of Robert Orthwein during Texas Arena League Armadillo Division arena polo competition photo by Tequila Sunsets photography

The final weekend of the Texas Arena League Armadillo Division hosted at Brookshire Polo Club wrapped up with the USPA National Arena Chairman's Cup

- Shane RiceHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The final weekend of the Texas Arena League (TAL) Armadillo Division 8-12 goal series culminated in a spectacular showdown at the Brookshire Polo Club February 28 - March 2, 2025. The zenith of the Texas Arena League's newest division not only featured league play but also the highly anticipated finals of the USPA National Arena Chairman's Cup. The tournament, which dates back to 1949, made its thrilling return this year with competition that brought six teams to the Brookshire covered arena. The 2025 season marked the first time since 2016 that the National Arena Chairman's Cup hosted a staggering 6 high-goal teams.The National Arena Chairman's Cup was played cross-bracket, with teams battling not only for a spot in the prestigious finals of the National tournament but also for coveted TAL points. Each year the Texas Arena League hosts several tournaments throughout each weekend of play. These USPA-sanctioned events range anywhere from circuit military tournaments to commemorations of the sport itself. Points and win/loss ratios from these tournaments all accumulate into the TAL end of league awards. With the pressure on, the atmosphere was electric with fans, players, and spectators all eagerly watching the action unfold at one of Texas' premier polo venues.“I absolutely loved the opportunity to play this level of arena polo in our backyard. I would definitely be game to play in this league again. I feel it really helped me grow and improve as a player getting to play against some really competitive teams and strong arena players.” -Tiamo Hudspeth“I think the TAL not only advertises arena polo well, but gives great exposure to polo in general. Lots of fun and right in the action. The games were well-organized, fast-paced, competitive, and fun.” -Robert OrthweinThe climactic final game of the National Arena Chairman's Cup saw three members of Texas A&M University's Men team, TAMU Men, go head-to-head against the Houston-based Roxstars. The game was a true showcase of skill, strategy, and endurance as both teams left everything in the arena.“My family has played arena polo my whole life. If I had a choice, I would love to play more arena polo at higher levels. Hopefully, this is just a step toward getting better arena polo more consistently. I hope this sets a standard that more clubs can start doing the same thing and arena polo as a whole continues to grow and get better.” - Shane Rice.The finals between TAMU Men (Will Mudra, Zak Coleman, Aiden Meeker) and Roxstars (Roxy Mounter, Joe Bob Lequerica, Shane Rice) were nothing short of a rollercoaster. With game momentum constantly shifting, spectators were kept on the edge of their seats from start to finish. In the first chukker, TAMU Men came out strong, leading 3 to 10, leaving the Roxstars with a gap to close. The Roxstars answered with ferocity, going on to shrink the gap to 8 to 14 going into halftime. Continuing their rally into the third chukker, Roxstars brought the score to 11 to 16, with TAMU Men working hard to hold their lead. The final chukker brought it all to a nail-biting finish, with neither team letting up. The Roxstars' final volley tightened the score to an astounding 15 to 16 finish, with TAMU Men emerging victorious.“This win means a tremendous amount to myself and the Texas A&M organization. It was a huge stepping stone in our preparation for collegiate nationals, if not equally or greater achievement than winning the tournament itself. The National Chairman's Cup is a prestigious arena tournament with the next highest goal level below the open and handicap. I'm so proud of my teammates, Aiden Meeker and Will Mudra. I would also like to thank Billy Mudra Will Mudra's dad for subbing in for Aiden in one of our matches. He's almost as old as our whole team combined, but filled in remarkably, and I'm glad his name gets to be on the trophy.”- Zak ColemanThe Most Valuable Player (MVP), sponsored by Galvin Agency , was awarded to Zak Coleman at the conclusion of the finals. Additionally, the Best Playing Pony (BPP) award went to“Pinata”, played by Shane Rice and owned by Hiddenview Farm.“I got Pinata from Joi Rodriguez. The first time I saw her, I knew she would be my type. I think she won BPP because she was on point that day, never ran out of energy, even after playing two full chukkers, and I do feel she was the most dominant horse in the game, with all due respect to the other players and their horses.” - Shane RiceThroughout the final weekend of the Armadillo Division's 8-12 goal games, players were recognized for their exceptional performances with awards for Most Valuable Player, Best Playing Pony, and Sportsmanship. These recognitions are listed below:Galvin Agency Most Valuable PlayerRoxy MounterMatt ThakeNiklaus FelhaberZak ColemanJoanie Jackson x 2Nutrena Best Playing PonySarabi -Chad BowmanBette Davis -Shane RiceSunny -Matt ThakeSamantha -Audry PersanoPinata -Shane RiceChingaling -Nick CifuniCavalor SportsmanshipJohann FelhaberStephanie ColburnWill MudraAlec and Cole Felhaber (shared award)Juan Jo GonzalezRoxy MounterNotable awards for the event also include:PoloGear USA Player of the Week - Zak ColemanCasablanca Polo Defenseman of the Week - Will MudraThis year's National Arena Chairman's Cup marked a milestone for the sport, particularly for the Texas Arena League. With the addition of six teams in the cross-bracket format, the Armadillo Division saw some of the tournament's most intense play yet. The conclusion of the weekend's games marks a wrap for the 2025 Armadillo Division of Texas Arena League. However, fans can still look forward to the TAL classic division finals at Legends Polo Club March 14th -16th.Texas Arena League End of League AwardsWinners – TAMU MenRunners-up - Roxstars3rd Place - Sullivan Group4th Place - La LunaGalvin Agency MVP - Joe Bob LequericaNutrena BPP - Sunny owned and played by Robert OrthweinCavalor Sportsmanship - Stephanie ColburnJackrabbit Tack Horsemanship - Nick CifuniThe Jockey Club Thoroughbred Incentive Program Best Playing Thoroughbred - Bette Davis played by Shane Rice, owned by Hidden View FarmRoyal B Threads Best Team Player - Niklaus FelhaberPoloGear USA Best Offensive Player - Chad BowmanBest Defensive Player - Will MudraUS Arena Polo Sharp Shooter - Tiamo HudspethOutstanding Intercollegiate/Interscholastic Alumni - Joanie JacksonBest String - Shane RiceBest Playing American Homebred - Sarabi owned & played by Chad Bowman, bred by Rocking P

Arena Polo 101 - Fast Facts

