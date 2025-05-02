Kathy Younkins Receives Super Lawyers Award For 15Th Consecutive Year

Co-Founding Partner of preeminent NYC-based WBE Law Firm Cited again for her distinguished career

- Kathy Younkins, Managing Partner, Younkins & Schecter LLP YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kathy A. Younkins, co-founding partner of Younkins & Schecter LLP , a leading Manhattan-based, women-owned law firm with a dedicated commercial real estate practice, is being honored for the 15th consecutive year with the prestigious New York-Metro Super Lawyers award. The award is based upon peer evaluations, professional achievements, and independent research. Since 1991, the award has been presented annually to approximately five percent of the top attorneys in each state, recognizing specialists in 70 different practices.“Receiving this award again is a humbling experience on so many levels,” says Younkins.“For 29 years, Mardi Schecter and I have been protecting the interests of our clients. We have the honor of working alongside a talented and dedicated team of lawyers at our firm, including our newest partner, Robert Russell!”The New York Metro Super Lawyers 2025 issue will be sent digitally to more than 100,000 attorneys in the local area. The print version is being published in the New York Times Magazine on Sunday, November 9, 2025.# # #About Younkins & Schecter LLPYounkins & Schecter LLP is a New York City-based boutique law firm founded in 1996 by Kathy A. Younkins and Mardi J. Schecter. The WBENC-certified practice specializes in commercial real estate, offering legal counsel in the areas of Commercial Leasing, Property Management, Construction, Real Estate Acquisitions, Development and Financing, Restructurings, Corporate Organization, and serving as General Counsel for numerous owners, operators, and users of real property.

