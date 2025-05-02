EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 Showcases Global Innovation With ROX Motors And Laith Al Obaidi Group

Ammar Aljabari is an accomplished automotive industry leader with over 12 years of experience across hybrid, electric, and traditional vehicle sectors. He has successfully introduced and expanded major international brands like BYD, MG, and Dongfeng in competitive Middle Eastern markets, achieving record-breaking sales growth. Currently serving as General Manager at Laith Al-Obaidi Group in Iraq and Saudi Arabia, Ammar oversees strategic operations, brand development, and market expansion for multiple global brands. His leadership is characterized by a strong focus on innovation, strategic marketing, and business growth. Ammar holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Applied Science Private University and a Mini MBA from Isra University.

EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 is the Kingdom's leading platform dedicated to electric vehicles, smart mobility, and sustainable transportation.

Laith Al Obaidi Group, a prominent automotive distributor, is showcasing its new electric vehicle brand, ROX Motors, at EVS Saudi 2025. ROX combines bold design, advanced features, and smart performance to meet the growing demand for innovative and sustainable driving experiences in the region.

Q&A with Ammar Aljabari

Q :What inspired your involvement in EVS Saudi Arabia 2025, and why is this event important now?

A : Our participation in EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 stems from our strong belief that the Kingdom is taking bold steps toward a clean and sustainable future in transportation. We see this event as the ideal platform to showcase the Rox 01 – a luxurious electric SUV with REx (Range Extended EV) technology that combines high performance, elegant design, and long-term reliability. Amid current challenges in charging infrastructure, the Rox 01 offers an advanced and practical solution by integrating electric power with a range extender system, making it perfectly suited to the Saudi environment.

Q : How do you see Saudi Arabia positioning itself in the global electric and sustainable mobility movement?

A : Saudi Arabia is leading a strategic transformation as part of Vision 2030, with a strong focus on sustainability and the adoption of modern mobility technologies. With the expansion of charging stations and government initiatives, the Kingdom provides an ideal environment to introduce vehicles like the Rox 01, which not only rely on electricity but also offer true driving freedom thanks to its range extender system - making it a smart choice aligned with the Kingdom's ambitions.

Q : What can exhibitors and attendees expect from this year's edition that sets it apart from other mobility events?

A : What sets this year's edition of EVS apart is its emphasis on practical solutions tailored to the local environment, not just advanced technology. The Rox 01 is a prime example - delivering an electric driving experience without the anxiety of limited charging infrastructure, making it ideal for users in Saudi Arabia, whether for urban commuting, desert driving, or long-distance travel.

Q : What long-term impact do you hope EVS Saudi Arabia will have on the region's EV and mobility eco system?

A : We hope that EVS Saudi Arabia will contribute to building societal and cultural awareness around electric vehicles, while also driving policies and infrastructure forward to support this transition. We aspire to see the Kingdom become a regional hub for innovation in sustainable mobility, with events like this serving as incubators for long-term ideas and partnerships.

مشاركتنا في EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 تنبع من إيماننا العميق بأن المملكة تخطو خطوات جريئة نحو مستقبل مستدام ونظيف في مجال النقل. ونرى أن هذا الحدث يمثل المنصة الأمثل لعرض– سيارة SUV فاخرة كهربائية بتقنية، والتي تجمع بين الأداء العالي والتصميم الأنيق والاعتمادية الطويلة. في ظل التحديات الحالية في البنية التحتية للشحن، تقدمحلًا عمليًا ومتطورًا، حيث تدمج بين الطاقة الكهربائية ونظام تمديد المدى، مما يجعلها مناسبة تمامًا للبيئة السعودية.

السعودية تقود تحولًا استراتيجيًا ضمن، مع تركيز كبير على الاستدامة وتبنّي تقنيات التنقل الحديثة. ومع التوسع في محطات الشحن والمبادرات الحكومية، تُعد المملكة بيئة مثالية لتقديم سيارات مثل، التي لا تكتفي فقط بالكهرباء، بل توفر حرية قيادة حقيقية بفضل نظام تمديد المدى، ما يجعلها خيارًا ذكيًا يتماشى مع طموحات المملكة.

ما يميز نسخة هذا العام من EVS هو التركيز على الحلول الواقعية والمناسبة للبيئة المحلية، وليس فقط التقنية المتقدمة.مثال حي على ذلك، حيث تقدم تجربة قيادة كهربائية دون القلق من نقص محطات الشحن، مما يجعلها مثالية للمستخدم في السعودية، وللبر، والرحلات الطويلة.

نأمل أن يُسهم EVS Saudi Arabia في بناء وعي مجتمعي وثقافي حول السيارات الكهربائية، بالإضافة إلى دفع السياسات والبنية التحتية نحو دعم هذا التحول. نطمح لرؤية المملكة مركزًا إقليميًا للابتكار في التنقل المستدام، حيث تكون مثل هذه الفعاليات حاضنة للأفكار والشراكات طويلة الأمد.

EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 continues to lead the conversation around sustainable mobility, offering a powerful platform for innovation, dialogue, and progress. The participation of pioneers like ROX Motors and the Laith Al Obaidi Group, under the visionary leadership of Ammar Aljabari, underscores the event's role in redefining the electric vehicle landscape across the Middle East. As Saudi Arabia accelerates its Vision 2030 goals, EVS Saudi serves not just as a showcase of technology, but as a launchpad for strategic partnerships, forward-thinking policies, and a future-ready automotive ecosystem.

EVS Saudi Arabia is the Kingdom's leading platform dedicated to electric vehicles, smart mobility, and sustainable transportation.

