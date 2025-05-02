Principal Secretary (PS) Dr. Ouma Oluga Calls For Unified Effort To Deliver Results Under The Universal Health Coverage (UHC) And Restore Public Trust In Health Sector

Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, reaffirmed the Ministry of Health's commitment to ensuring that Universal Health Coverage (UHC) delivers tangible results for Kenyans. Speaking during a strategy meeting with the Directorate of Policy, Digital Health, and Innovations, Dr. Oluga stressed that restoring public trust in the health system is non-negotiable.

“Our work must restore order to the health sector, promote the health of our people, reduce the burden of disease, and lower mortality rates,” Dr. Oluga stated.“UHC implementation must be seamless and impactful to regain public confidence.”

Dr. Oluga emphasized that change requires a new way of doing things, urging all staff to engage fully and work collaboratively.“Everyone must contribute and work together. Public trust depends on how we show up, how we deliver, and how we lead.”

He urged staff to reflect on the Ministry's role in terms of policy, emphasizing that everything they do must be secured and maintained for the benefit of Kenyans.“What you do must outlive you. The work of the State Department of Medical Services does not exist in isolation. It must align with the broader Ministry agenda. It is essential that we deliver the full mandate of this State Department and work together to achieve our collective goals.”

Dr. Oluga stressed the importance of reorganizing and strengthening health systems to achieve better outcomes, calling on teams to prioritize actions that have real, measurable impact.“Our challenge is not a lack of resources-it's how we prioritize. We must focus on what works and scale it.”

He highlighted that innovation must guide both the use of existing resources and the mobilization of new ones.“Let's be strategic. We must align our efforts with the government's health agenda to stay focused on what the country expects us to achieve.”

Committed to fostering collaboration and accountability, Dr. Oluga reaffirmed his open-door policy and emphasized that institutional stability relies on discipline, adherence to rules, and a strong work ethic.“Apply yourself fully to the task at hand. Discipline, commitment, and clarity of purpose are key.”

Dr. Oluga reminded the staff that meaningful change often comes from simple, consistent actions.“Real transformation isn't always about complex solutions. Sometimes, it's the simple things we do consistently that create the greatest impact. We need big, straightforward ideas that will have a ripple effect across the system.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.