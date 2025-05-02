Nigeria Launches National Cybercrime Team With Commonwealth And UK Support

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Nigeria has launched a first-of-its-kind joint case team to step up its response to cybercrimes that affect people and businesses at home and abroad.

The ' Joint Case Team on Cybercrime ' brings together Nigeria's key justice and security agencies to work as one, making it easier to detect, investigate and prosecute digital offences.

It is supported by the UK National Crime Agency, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and the Commonwealth Secretariat, as part of a wider effort to promote international cooperation on cybercrime.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja on 29 April 2025, Nigeria's minister of justice and attorney-general of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN, described the initiative as“a bold and transformative stride in Nigeria's justice system.”

He said although Nigeria has a national legal framework to address cyber offences, laws alone are not enough.

Chief Fagbemi added:

“It is the people who interpret, enforce and apply these laws that must be equipped, united and empowered to act swiftly, cohesively and effectively. An effective criminal justice response requires seamless cooperation between relevant actors – the investigators and prosecutors.”

Nigeria is among the countries most affected by cybercrime around the world, with increasing financial losses.

Lord Hanson, UK's minister for fraud , who attended the launch ceremony as part of his bilateral visit to Nigeria, highlighted the human impact of cybercrime, adding:

Fraud ruins lives. It strips people of their savings, their confidence, and their sense of security. The fact so many of these crimes now originate overseas makes our international partnerships more important than ever.

Our new agreement with Nigeria will help us better identify and stop fraud before it happens, crack down on criminals who exploit our systems, and ultimately protect the public from the devastating impact of fraud.

The 'Joint Case Team' took shape last year during a retreat hosted by the Commonwealth Secretariat, with support from the UK Government.

At the retreat, justice and security officials developed standard procedures that will guide how the team coordinates when responding to cybercrime cases.

Dr Elizabeth Macharia, acting head at the Commonwealth Secretariat's Rule of Law Section , said:

“We were proud to support a retreat for the Nigerian Ministry of Justice, where the foundations of the 'Joint Case Team on Cybercrime' were laid. We are confident that this team will make Nigeria's cybercrime response faster, stronger and more connected, so that it brings justice closer to the people who need it most.”

The Joint Case Team includes members from:



Nigeria Police Force – National Cybercrime Centre;

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission;

Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit;

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons;

Nigeria Computer Emergency Response Team, Office of the National Security Adviser;

Federal Ministry of Justice; and Federal High Court, including Honourable Justices.

The post Nigeria launches national cybercrime team with Commonwealth and UK support appeared first on Caribbean News Global .