Vector Biomed CEO To Present At ISCT 2025 And Exhibit At ASGCT 2025

Company to Launch LENTIVERSE Platform in New Orleans

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector BioMed (VBM), a leading lentiviral vector CDMO advancing access to gene therapies, will showcase its innovations at two major industry events this May: the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) and American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT).

At ISCT, Dr. Boro Dropulic, CEO of Vector BioMed, will outline the key steps required to transform the cell and gene therapy landscape, emphasizing rapid vector design, accelerated timelines to get to the clinic, and broader global access.

In addition, at both conferences, Vector BioMed will unveil an early look at the LENTIVERSETM, its boldest step yet toward a new era of lentiviral vector production. More than a platform, it's a modular ecosystem built to eliminate barriers in cell and gene therapy access and bring a new approach to viral vector manufacturing efficiencies. This pivotal step sets the precedent for future vector offerings from VBM.

"We've reached an inflection point in gene therapy where affordable and innovative vector production is a must to pull science forward (to market), together with innovators," said Dr. Dropulic. "With the LENTIVERSE, we're introducing a true, right-the-first-time sentiment, and creating a more integrated ecosystem to support CGT developers at every stage-reducing risks, complexities, costs, and increasing global accessibility."

ISCT Session Details

Global Showcase Presentation: "The Next Frontier in Lentiviral Manufacturing"

Date: May 8, 2025

Time: 6:30 – 6:45 PM CT

Location: Global Showcase Theater A, ISCT 2025, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA

Overview: Dr. Dropulic will explore how advanced lentiviral design and decentralized manufacturing are breaking down long-standing barriers in gene therapy-namely high cost, complexity, and limited access. The session will highlight how CDMOs must evolve with commercial-friendly solutions that streamline speed-to-patient and global scalability. In addition, the Vector BioMed team will be exhibiting in booth 937.

ASGCT Details

Vector BioMed Will Be Exhibiting in Booth #1348

Date: May 13-17, 2025

Location: New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA

Overview: Visit the Vector BioMed team in booth 1348 to discover how the LENTIVERSE is reshaping viral vector innovation and expanding access to advanced therapies.

About Vector BioMed

Vector BioMed is a public benefit corporation redefining lentiviral vector manufacturing for accessible, affordable gene therapies. Spun out of the nonprofit Caring Cross, the company supports biotech startups, research institutions, and global health systems with customizable and off-the-shelf vector solutions that simplify development and bridge innovation to cure.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Bryce Goodman

Director, Marketing and Communications

Vector Biomed

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 440-315-1796

SOURCE Vector BioMed

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED