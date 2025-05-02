Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Fishermen (TGR-242)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to prevent a fishing rod from sinking if pulled or dropped into the lake or other body of water," said an inventor, from Kennewick, Wash., "so I invented the ROD RESCUE. My design would offer a more reliable alternative to traditional buoyant foam floats."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to retrieve a fishing rod if it is pulled or dropped into the water. In doing so, it prevents the rod and reel from sinking to the bottom. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also eliminates the need to purchase a replacement rod and reel. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TGR-242, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

