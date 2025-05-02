Vanderhall Introduces The 2025 Brawley To Regional Customers

PROVO, Utah, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanderhall is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated 2025 Brawley, a game-changing all-electric adventure vehicle now available to regional customers. With cutting-edge innovation, impeccable design, and unparalleled performance, the 2025 Brawley is poised to redefine the outdoor driving experience.

Brawley was introduced into the powersports market in early 2024 to local customers only, but now has opened to regional customers for the 2025 models.

The 2025 Brawley is designed with both adventure seekers and environmentally conscious drivers in mind. Featuring advanced all-terrain capabilities, a powerful electric drivetrain, and a robust battery range, the Brawley is built to conquer the rugged outdoors while staying eco-friendly. Packed with state-of-the-art technology, it boasts a comfortable interior and exceptional off-road performance, making it the ultimate choice for thrill-seekers.

"Our mission has always been to create vehicles that deliver more than just transportation-they provide unforgettable experiences," said Steve Hall, CEO of Vanderhall. "The 2025 Brawley takes this vision to the next level by blending sustainable innovation with the excitement of adventure.

About Vanderhall

Vanderhall is a premier manufacturer of high-performance, handcrafted vehicles based in Provo, Utah. Renowned for their dedication to design, quality, and innovation, Vanderhall creates vehicles that inspire and excite enthusiasts worldwide.

SOURCE Vanderhall Motor Works Inc.

