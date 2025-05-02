Baycare Earns National Recognition For Workplace Well-Being

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are honored that BayCare has been recognized as a national leader and pioneer in promoting well-being and resilience," said Trish ShucoskiDNP, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, BayCare's chief nurse executive. "This award is an exciting way to demonstrate that our team members feel supported, valued and equipped to thrive."

BayCare is one of five organizations nationally to receive the new credential. The Well-Being ExcellenceTM designation evaluates and enhances well-being programs within health care organizations and other settings that employ nurses, using an evidence-based framework to evaluate:



An organization's support for the factors that contribute to a team member's well-being, such as safety measures, professional growth opportunities, wellness programs and more. The impact of well-being programs on the work environment, interprofessional teams and overall health of the organization.

ANCC created the new designation in response to the urgent need for effective well-being programs to support health care professionals. Nurse burnout is a significant issue in health care, with 46% of health care workers reporting feelings of burnout in 2022, up from 32% in 2018, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"This prestigious national recognition is a symbol to our patients, our community and our industry that we are deeply committed to the health and well-being of our team members," said Nikki Daily, BayCare's chief team resources officer.

To receive the 2025 ANCC Well-Being Excellence credential, BayCare submitted a detailed application outlining the ways it currently supports team member well-being, including:



Wellness programs offered through Team Resources

An Employee Assistance Program (EAP), with more than 200 therapists ready to offer confidential virtual and phone counseling sessions to team members and their dependents

Recruitment and retention strategies

Interprofessional shared decision-making

Meaningful recognition, offering authentic and relevant acknowledgement of a person's value and impact

Safety measures Professional development opportunities

"I am truly encouraged to note the leadership of these pioneering organizations in obtaining this innovative credential. Workplace well-being is critical in improving the overall health of the nation's workforce," said ANCC President Laura J. Wood, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN. "Organizational cultures contribute to both team effectiveness and personal well-being. I look forward to seeing more organizations eager to pursue this qualification given its evidence-based framework and aim to cultivate a culture of well-being within a given workplace and throughout extended communities."

This recognition joins a growing list of honors BayCare has received locally and nationally for its workplace culture, reinforcing its reputation as a leading not-for-profit health care system and an employer of choice across West Central Florida. BayCare is proud to be the forefront of a nationally accredited effort to set new standards for workforce well-being, helping shape the future of well-being excellence in health care and beyond.

