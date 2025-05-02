Joe Bonamassa's Highly Anticipated Fall 2025 U.S. Tour On Sale Now

Photo Credit - Estelle Massry

Official New Music Video Released For The Latest Single“Breakthrough”

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa has announced his highly anticipated Fall 2025 U.S. Tour, bringing his electrifying live show to theaters and performing arts centers across North America with one stop in Canada. Kicking off November 3rd in Columbus, OH, the 21-date run includes stops in Detroit, Toronto, Austin, New Orleans, Savannah, and more, before wrapping Saturday, December 6th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. Tickets are on sale now to the public. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit .Last week, Bonamassa announced his brand new studio album Breakthrough which is now available for pre-order and will drop on July 18th via his J&R Adventures label. Today, Joe dropped the new official music video for the title track which can be viewed HERE . Breakthrough, a soulful, hard-hitting anthem about letting go, moving forward, and finding your fire again, is also available on all streaming platforms. He has previously released two powerful new singles-“Still Walking With Me” and“Shake This Ground”-offering an exciting preview of his next studio album. Co-written with Tom Hambridge and James House respectively and produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Shirley, the songs reflect a genre-blending musical journey of Bonamassa's persona.Bonamassa is currently on tour across Europe which is garnering high praise from fans and critics alike. Music News raves,“A night of limitless flair and unparalleled virtuosity finds the King of Blues-Rock in masterful form” and Raw Ramp exclaims,“What a performance! What a show! What a night! By day, and by the minute... and most certainly by the fretboard tweeze, Bonamassa excels! A spectacular event!”In June, Bonamassa will reunite with Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham, and Derek Sherinian for a special European tour with his powerhouse supergroup Black Country Communion which will headline shows in 10 select cities across the continent.While overseas for his EU Summer Tour, Bonamassa will also perform an exclusive three-night run in Cork, Ireland, paying tribute to the legendary Rory Gallagher. The special engagement-organized by the iconic Aiken Promotions in collaboration with Gallagher's family-marks the 30th anniversary of the beloved guitarist's passing.Looking ahead, Bonamassa's 2025 U.S. Summer Tour will feature a limited run of outdoor performances at iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Greek Theatre, and Vina Robles Amphitheatre and many other iconic venues. Come September, the hardest-working man in show business returns for a handful of special stateside shows including a Bourbon & Beyond Festival set before setting sail on the sold-out, inaugural Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea ALASKA cruise. The star-studded lineup for this unforgettable voyage includes Marcus King, Little Feat, Marc Broussard, The Record Company, The Heavy Heavy, Sue Foley, and many more.Even with a packed performance calendar, Bonamassa continues to make time for his many philanthropic and entrepreneurial pursuits. His Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation has raised more than $2.8 million to date, funding music education programs and providing critical relief to musicians in need. With over 50 albums, a relentless touring schedule, and an unmatched work ethic, Bonamassa shows no signs of slowing down. This Fall's U.S. tour promises to be another powerhouse run, showcasing new material alongside fan favorites in venues known for their acoustics, intimacy, and history. For a full list of dates, VIP packages, and more information, visit .JOE BONAMASSA – TOUR SCHEDULEEUROPE SPRING TOUR 2025April 21 – Glasgow, UK – SEC CentreApril 23 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita ArenaApril 25 – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank ArenaApril 26 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint ArenaApril 27 – Brighton, UK – Brighton CentreApril 29 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber ArenaApril 30 – Munich, DE – OlympiahalleMay 2 – Prague, CR – O2 UniversamMay 3 – Warsaw, PL – COS TorwarMay 6 – Hannover, DE – ZAG ArenaMay 8 – Frankfort, DE – JahrhunderthalleMay 9 – Frankfort, DE – JahrhunderthalleMay 10 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto ArenaBLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION - EUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025June 6 – Fredericksburg, DK – FalkonersalenJune 7 – Solvesborg, SE – Sweden Rock FestivalJune 9 – Tilburg, NL – 013 Poppodium TilburgJune 10 – Hamburg, DE – StadtparkJune 12 – Berlin, DE – ZitadelleJune 13 – Olomouc, CZ – Korunní PevnůstkaJune 15 – Charlotta Valley, PL – Rock Legends FestivalJune 17 – Vienna, AT – Vienna GasometerJune 19 – Köln, DE – TanzbrunnenEUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025July 1 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*July 2 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*July 3 – Cork, IE – Live at The MarqueeJuly 6 – Klam, AT – Clam CastleJuly 8 – Veszprém, HU – VeszprémfestJuly 10 – Stuttgart, DE – Jazzopen StuttgartJuly 13 – Weert, NL – BospopJuly 16 – Montreux, CH – Montreux Jazz FestivalJuly 18 – Pordenone, IT – San Valentino ParkJuly 19 – Rome, IT – Auditorium Parco della Musica - Cavea* Sold OutU.S. SUMMER TOUR 2025July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek TheatreAugust 1 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles AmphitheatreAugust 3 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes AmphitheaterAugust 5 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern QuestAugust 6 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust AmphitheatreAugust 8 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks AmphitheatreAugust 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Resort & Casino AmphitheaterSEPTEMBER 2025September 12 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond FestivalSeptember 13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf TrapSeptember 15-21, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKAU.S. FALL TOUR 2025November 3 – Columbus, OH – Palace TheatreNovember 5 – Toronto, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian TorontoNovember 7 – Detroit, MI – Fox TheatreNovember 8 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy TheatreNovember 10 – Rockford, IL – Coronado TheatreNovember 11 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland TheatreNovember 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand TheaterNovember 15 – Houston, TX – The Hobby CenterNovember 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Selena AuditoriumNovember 19 – Abilene, TX – Abilene AuditoriumNovember 21 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noël Performing Arts CenterNovember 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody TheaterNovember 23 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal AuditoriumNovember 25 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts CenterNovember 26 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel TheatreNovember 29 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger TheatreNovember 30 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts CentreDecember 2 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer TheatreDecember 3 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts HallDecember 5 – Estero, FL – Hertz ArenaDecember 6 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live (on sale now)About Joe Bonamassa:Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. WIth new music being released every month, Bonamassa is reaching many new music fans across the world. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog with more than 50 albums released, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit for more information.

