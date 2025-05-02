OPIC Technologies, Inc. Introduces Spatial Live Streaming For Tactical Training Simulations

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

OPIC's Spatial Live Stream tech enhances live tactical training with depth and motion, creating more realistic and immersive simulations.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the global leader in Spatial Live Stream Technology, is offering a new way to conduct live training simulations by providing real-time spatial live streams that capture depth, movement, and spatial orientation. This advancement brings greater realism and situational awareness to tactical drills, benefiting military units, law enforcement, first responders, and security teams.

Traditional video-based training often flattens scenarios, making it difficult to fully replicate the complexity of real-world environments. OPIC's Spatial Live Streaming maintains depth cues and dynamic spatial relationships, allowing trainees to better understand positioning, movement, cover, and environmental interaction during exercises.

“In tactical operations, every angle, distance, and movement matters,” said Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies, Inc.“Our Spatial Live Streaming platform gives trainees the ability to experience scenarios with the depth and situational detail needed for effective preparation.”

By delivering live scenarios with accurate spatial information, OPIC's technology enables instructors to run simulations that feel more authentic and challenging. Trainees can observe how team formations evolve in real-time, how individuals move through complex spaces, and how timing and coordination affect mission outcomes.

“This technology offers a bridge between traditional classroom instruction and full-scale field exercises,” Douglas added.“It enhances readiness by allowing teams to train more often, in more varied scenarios, without the logistical burden of physical relocations.”

OPIC's Spatial Live Streaming can be used for mission rehearsals, after-action reviews, remote team training, and skills evaluation across a range of operational settings, helping organizations improve performance while maintaining flexibility and safety.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in Spatial Live Stream Technology, specializing in real-time immersive media that captures depth, motion, and spatial context. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, OPIC serves a wide range of industries, including defense, public safety, education, travel, and entertainment. Through its innovative streaming solutions, OPIC is helping organizations deliver training, storytelling, and engagement experiences that more closely mirror real life.



OPIC Marketing

OPIC Technologies, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.