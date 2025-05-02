Dermwise Partners With Mydermrecruiter To Enhance Dermatology Education For Healthcare Providers

Dermwise is committed to supporting healthcare providers of all levels who are seeking to improve their knowledge and skills in diagnosing and treating dermatological conditions.

Dermwise and myDermRecruiter team up to provide expert dermatology education, empowering healthcare providers with essential knowledge and resources.

- Dr. Roger T. Moore, CEOELKHART, IN, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dermwise, a premier provider of CME-accredited online dermatology training, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with myDermRecruiter, the nation's leading dermatology recruitment firm. This collaboration is aimed at expanding educational opportunities for advanced practice providers (APPs) and other healthcare professionals looking to specialize in dermatology.As the demand for highly skilled dermatology APPs continues to grow, Dermwise is committed to making dermatology education more accessible and effective. By partnering with myDermRecruiter, Dermwise ensures that APPs and other medical professionals have access to expert-led, self-paced online courses designed to simplify the learning process and provide comprehensive dermatology training.“At Dermwise, we understand the challenges that come with mastering dermatology, and we are dedicated to providing an innovative, structured approach to learning,” said Dr. Roger T. Moore, CEO at Dermwise.“This partnership with myDermRecruiter enables us to reach more professionals, empowering them with the skills and confidence they need to excel in the field.”Founded in 2015 by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Roger T. Moore, Dermwise was created to alleviate the complexities of didactic learning in dermatology. The platform's fully online, self-paced curriculum allows professionals to learn at their convenience while gaining valuable, real-world dermatology knowledge. The three Dermwise courses collectively feature over 8,500 high-resolution, clinical images, providing learners with an unparalleled visual reference to support diagnostic accuracy and clinical confidence.“We're happy to be able to refer the many NPs and PAs we work with who don't have dermatology experience to such a great tool to gain practical knowledge as they try to get into the field of dermatology,” said Michelle Sullentrup, CEO of myDermRecruiter.“Dermwise's approach makes learning accessible and engaging, and this partnership will help these professionals feel more confident and prepared as they pursue a career in dermatology.”Through this partnership, APPs and other medical professionals can now take advantage of an exclusive $250 discount on Dermwise courses by registering through this exclusive link . Participants in Dermwise courses are eligible to earn AMA PRA Category 1 Credits, AAPA Category 1 CME Credits and AANP contact hours, including pharmacology hours. Those who complete all three courses will also earn the Dermwise Dermatology Mastery Certificate, a credential that recognizes advanced training and dedication to dermatology excellence.For more information, visit or .About DermwiseDermwise provides CME-accredited online dermatology training designed for advanced practice providers and medical professionals. Founded in 2015 by Dr. Roger T. Moore, Dermwise offers a fully online, self-paced curriculum to simplify dermatology education and make high-quality training accessible to all. The platform features over 8,500 clinical images across its three core courses, ensuring a visually rich and comprehensive learning experience.About myDermRecruitermyDermRecruiter is the nation's top dermatology recruitment firm, specializing in connecting dermatology professionals with premier career opportunities. With an extensive network and deep industry expertise, myDermRecruiter simplifies the job search process for candidates while helping practices find top talent.

