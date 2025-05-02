TSVF Continues Mission To Support Youth Emotional Health With Expansion Of Wellness Kits Across Long Island Schools

The Sophia Valsamos Foundation expanded its wellness kit program across Long Island Schools, beginning with a donation to counseling centers at the Northport-East Northport School District

The Sophia Valsamos Foundation Makes Donation of Wellness Kits to Counseling Centers at Northport-East Northport School District

- Chris Valsamos, TSVF Board DirectorHAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As part of its ongoing mission to promote emotional health awareness and wellness among young people, the Sophia Valsamos Foundation (TSVF) is excited to announce a donation of curated wellness kits to the Northport-East Northport School District, for use in both middle schools, Northport High School, the district's suspension programs and the alternative high school.Created with compassion and purpose, each Wellness Kit includes a thoughtful assortment of sensory tools, self-care items, and inspirational materials, all aimed at providing comfort, promoting mindfulness, fostering resilience and bringing emotional health awareness to students.“In honor of my daughter Sophia, we're excited to bring this program into schools, where so many young people face daily pressures and emotional challenges,” said Chris Valsamos, TSVF Board Director.“Our goal is to create safe, supportive spaces where students feel empowered to talk about emotional health and practice self-care without stigma. We're thrilled to provide our kits to the Northport-East Northport School District to support these students on their journey.”Anthony Ferrandino, a School Social Worker, and the Northport-East Northport School District, welcomed the donation as a timely and meaningful addition to their ongoing efforts to support social-emotional learning.“We are thankful to The Sophia Valsamos Foundation for their generous donation of wellness kits to our school community,” said Ferrandino.“These resources will provide our students with meaningful tools to manage stress, build emotional resilience, and feel supported during challenging times. Mental Health is a critical component of student success, and having access to these kits reinforces the message that it's okay to ask for help and prioritize emotional well-being.”TSVF is actively expanding its Wellness Kit initiative with the goal of reaching as many school districts as possible across the region. These kits are designed to help students manage anxiety and stress, navigate emotional challenges, and develop healthy coping strategies to support long-term wellness. TSVF invites educators, teachers, school administrators, counselors, psychologists, and social workers to request free wellness kits for distribution within their schools. By working together, we can foster supportive learning environments where students feel seen, heard, and empowered.Support the MissionTSVF invites the community to join in its efforts in supporting the mission and helping to make more wellness kits available to those in need. You can make a meaningful difference in the lives of young people. Donations directly fund the expansion and distribution of wellness kits, ensuring that more young people receive the tools they deserve and need to heal and thrive. To contribute or volunteer, visit or email ....About The Sophia Valsamos FoundationFounded in 2018 in loving memory of Sophia Valsamos, a vibrant, artistic, intelligent, and kind-hearted 13-year-old who lost her life to suicide, The Sophia Valsamos Foundation is dedicated to empowering youth, building self-confidence, and promoting kindness. The foundation provides outreach programs, educational workshops, and resources for children, teens and families. Through advocacy, action, and the donation of wellness kits, TSVF works to break the stigma surrounding emotional health and create a culture of empathy, awareness and connection.

