Aimia Inc.


2025-05-02 10:13:27
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Aimia Inc. : Announced that it repurchased for cancellation a total of 494,300 of its common shares from the period April 1 to April 30 under the Company's normal course issuer bid program. The total represents 0.52% of Aimia's common shares as at April 30. Aimia Inc. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $2.55.

