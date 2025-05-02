403
US-Ukraine resource agreement about to happen
(MENAFN) Ukraine is on the verge of finalizing a long-negotiated mineral resources agreement with the United States, potentially signing the deal as early as Wednesday, according to Bloomberg sources. The agreement, which includes a shared investment fund to develop Ukraine’s valuable mineral assets, has been a point of contention between Washington and Kiev for several months.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal confirmed that the signing is expected within 24 hours, stating that Ukraine will allocate half of the profits from resource extraction to the joint U.S.-Ukraine fund.
Since February, both countries have been working to finalize a deal that would grant the U.S. access to Ukraine’s deposits of rare earth elements and other critical minerals. The Trump administration has portrayed the agreement as a means of recouping some of the financial aid provided to Ukraine during its conflict with Russia. Ukrainian officials, however, maintain that American assistance was given without any attached conditions.
A source close to the matter told Bloomberg that a draft of the deal has been completed, prompting Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko to travel to Washington for the signing. The agreement reportedly establishes a joint investment fund focused on mining, energy, and technology cooperation, and acknowledges Ukraine’s EU integration efforts, ensuring the deal will not interfere with them.
Notably, the U.S. has agreed that only future military aid will count as part of its contribution to the investment fund—an adjustment from its earlier stance, which demanded that previous aid be included.
This move follows Sviridenko’s signing of a preliminary memorandum earlier this month. Despite that step, former President Donald Trump criticized Ukraine’s leadership for delays, urging immediate action. The deal had initially been expected to be finalized in February during President Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to the White House, but tensions between Trump and Zelensky—particularly over the war and ceasefire negotiations—caused a delay.
