Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tractor Delivering Humanitarian Aid To Frontline Village Hits Mines In Kherson Region

2025-05-02 10:10:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, a tractor carrying humanitarian aid hit Russian mines and was damaged, but the cargo was still delivered to a frontline village.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

According to Prokudin, a worker from the Tiahyn community recently went to Burhunka with a humanitarian cargo: bread, water, and hygiene products.

“To avoid Russian drones, I was driving when it was already dark. At a fork in the road, the tractor ran into Russian“lepeshki”. The detonation damaged the vehicle and trailer. Miraculously, the driver was not injured,” said the head of the RMA.

Read also: Civilians injured as Russians attack central Kherson

He informed that the humanitarian cargo was delivered despite the explosion.

The head of the military department thanked the employee for his courage.

As Ukrinform reported, in March, a 48-year-old man exploded on a Russian anti-personnel mini-petal in the village of Zmiivka in Kherson region.

Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration

MENAFN02052025000193011044ID1109500829

