Russian Shelling Damages Company Repairing Frontline Roads In Dnipropetrovsk Region

The production base of Avtomagistral-Pivden LLC was damaged as a result of hostile shelling. Two employees were injured.

This was reported on Facebook by the State Agency for Infrastructure Recovery and Development, Ukrinform reports.

“At night, the enemy damaged the production base of our contractors, Avtomagistral-Pivden, in the Dnipro region. Two employees were injured, 6 units of equipment used to repair frontline roads and the organization's buildings were destroyed,” the statement said.

The Reconstruction Agency notes that this is not the first time that road workers' equipment, construction sites and bases have been attacked. Recently, several employees of Avtomagistral-Pivden were injured while building a fortification on the border with Donetsk region.

On the eve of Easter, an enemy drone hit an active construction site in Kherson Oblast during road works. Employees of the RDS contracting organization were killed.

“Our other contractors are also constantly suffering from shelling . People are dying. Reconstruction sites are being destroyed. But the reconstruction cannot be stopped,” the Agency added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, two people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of a night attack by the Russian Federation.