Ukraine Brings Back Six More Kids From Occupied Territories

Six more children have been returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory as part of President Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

This was reported on Telegram by the initiative's Chief Operating Officer, Daria Zarivna, according to Ukrinform.

“Six more children have been successfully brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory within the framework of the President's initiative Bring Kids Back UA. Among them is a family with two children who had been living under occupation for a long time. The younger child had health problems, but there was no access to necessary medical care. The parents tried multiple times to leave on their own but faced constant obstacles from the occupying authorities,” Zarivna said.

Another case involved a girl and her mother who refused to accept Russian documents. As a result, they were subjected to ongoing psychological pressure, blackmail, and direct threats.

“In the end, the situation became so critical that the family was forced to seek help for evacuation,” Zarivna noted.

She expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian Ombudsman's Office for assisting in organizing the rescue mission, as well as to the State of Qatar.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of April 2025, Ukraine has managed to return 1,269 children home. This was made possible through mediation by third-party countries and close cooperation between the Ukrainian government and non-governmental organizations that carry out rescue missions.

Photo: Bring Kids Back UA