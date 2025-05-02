The Royal Marsden First Center In The World To Treat A Patient Using The New Adaptive Replanning Module In Raystation For Online Adaptive Radiotherapy Treatment

STOCKHOLM, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is proud to announce that The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in the UK has treated its first patient using a new and groundbreaking workflow, enabled by the new adaptive replanning module, released in the latest version of RayStation®*. The treatment was carried out with Accuray's treatment machine Radixact®, RayStation, and The Royal Marsden's existing oncology information system. The first patient was successfully treated in March 2025.

With this treatment, The Royal Marsden has demonstrated the effectiveness and efficiency of the new module in RayStation and while this is a significant step forward in terms of time savings, both for patients and for the hospital, there remains potential for further optimization in how the involved systems communicate. The teams at RaySearch and The Royal Marsden are committed to collaborating to continue refining the integration and enhance system efficiency. The next step in this development is to add RaySearch's oncology information system RayCare®*, as this is expected to further decrease treatment time.

For centers using RaySearch software, RayStation and RayCare, an online adaptive workflow may be implemented regardless of type of treatment machine, paving the way for a wider implementation of online adaptive radiotherapy.

The first patient was treated radically for endometrial cancer on a Radixact linear accelerator.

Dr Susan Lalondrelle, Consultant Clinical Oncologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, says: "We are extremely proud to be the first cancer center in the world to treat a patient using RaySearch's advanced online adaptive radiotherapy technology, and we are hugely grateful to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity for funding this vital equipment. Being able to tailor each treatment session to the patient's current anatomy, while the patient is on the treatment bed, is a major step forward in delivering more personalized cancer care. This achievement reflects The Royal Marsden's ongoing commitment to leading innovation in radiotherapy. The Royal Marsden and RaySearch are continuing to work together on future developments which will further enhance cancer care."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Online adaptive has been a key focus for RaySearch for many years and I am happy that The Royal Marsden has treated its first patient using this groundbreaking RayStation technology. RayStation has very advanced tools available for taking online adaptive into clinical practice, and we look forward to collaborating with the team at The Royal Marsden to further improve efficiency in this field, and thereby advance cancer treatment."

About The Royal Marsden

The Royal Marsden was founded in 1851 as the world's first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education. Today, together with its academic partner, The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), it is the largest and most comprehensive cancer center in Europe seeing and treating over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year. It is a center of excellence with an international reputation for groundbreaking research and pioneering the very latest in cancer treatments and technologies.

The Royal Marsden, with the ICR, is the only National Institute for Health Research and Biomedical Research Centre for Cancer. This supports pioneering research work carried out over a number of different cancer themes. The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity raises money solely to support The Royal Marsden, a world-leading cancer center. It ensures Royal Marsden nurses, doctors and research teams can provide the very best care and develop life-saving treatments, which are used across the UK and around the world. From funding state-of-the-art equipment and ground-breaking research, to creating the very best patient environments, The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity will never stop looking for ways to improve the lives of people affected by cancer.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,100 clinics in 47 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs .

About RayStation

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

About RayCare

The RayCare®* oncology information system (OIS) is designed to support the many complex logistical challenges faced by today's oncology clinics. RayCare is closely integrated with RayStation®* and provides seamless access to all the powerful planning tools in RayStation and RayCommand®. The system efficiently coordinates activities in radiation therapy and offers advanced features for clinical workflow automation, and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare responds to the demand from clinics for a more user-friendly and workflow-oriented information system that can support the cancer care of the future.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

