RAPID + TCT 2025 Returns To Detroit, Uniting Aerospace, Automotive & Advanced Manufacturing Professionals To Shape The Future Of Industrial 3D Printing

North America's Leading AM Event Brings Together Key Players and Top Executives for Networking, Collaboration and Discovery of Industrial 3D Printing, Automation and More

DETROIT, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SME and Rapid News Publications brought the industrial 3D-printing community back to the heart of American manufacturing for RAPID + TCT 2025, April 8-10 at Huntington Place in Detroit. Now in its 35th year, the event made history as the largest edition to date, attracting 10,000 attendees and more than 500 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge advancements across hardware, software, materials and services.

For the first time ever, RAPID + TCT 2025 colocated with SME's AeroDef Manufacturing, SAE's WCX (World Congress Experience) and America Makes' Technical Review & Exchange (TRX) - drawing top talent and leadership from aerospace, automotive, defense, and research and development to accelerate collaboration and manufacturing innovation.

“RAPID + TCT 2025 reflected how deeply additive manufacturing (AM) is now embedded in various industries,” said Steve Prahalis, chief operating officer at SME.“We saw real examples of additive driving efficiencies, enabling design innovation and supporting resilient supply chains across sectors. From keynote panels to hands-on technology showcases, RAPID + TCT brought together the people and solutions that are actively shaping how products are made today. It's clear that AM is not a future vision - it's a present-day reality, and SME is proud to help lead that progress.”

Executive Perspectives & AM Maturity

RAPID + TCT expanded its Executive Perspectives Keynote Series, hosting five panels that explored AM's growing role in reshoring, digital production and industrial supply chains. Industry leaders acknowledged global economic headwinds but emphasized AM's staying power and evolving value proposition.

Show Floor Highlights

With over 500 exhibiting companies on display, the show floor was a dynamic hub of cutting-edge technology, interactive demonstrations and real-world applications. This year's exhibitor lineup featured industry leaders like Formlabs, Siemens and EOS, alongside a host of emerging innovators in 3D printing. From large-format production systems to agile desktop machines, the event offered a full-spectrum look at where AM is headed next. Whether connecting with a startup in the Discovery Zone or investigating AM without the overhead in the AM Service Provider Pavilion, the show floor pulsed with energy and opportunity - showcasing how additive is being integrated into production workflows, supply chains and design strategies across every major industry.

Conference Tracks

With over 140 sessions and nearly 250 expert speakers, this year's conference spanned a range of industry verticals and AM topics - from healthcare to aerospace to ecosystem development. Colocating opened new doors for cross-sector learning and deeper discussions around defense readiness, supply chain resilience and digital manufacturing strategies.

Startups, Awards & AM Champions

Innovation was celebrated across the board with AM Pitchfest, industry award and milestone announcements:



Solideon took home the Pitchfest win for its autonomous microfactories capable of building“anything, anytime, anywhere.”

Kupros Inc. and Hyphen Innovations showcased groundbreaking developments in conductive filament and fatigue testing, respectively. The AM Industry Achievement Award was presented to John Barnes, founder of The Barnes Global Advisors and Metal Powder Works , for his influential career in AM.



RAPID + TCT 2026 will take place from April 14-16 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. Stay up to date at rapid3devent.com and follow @RAPID_Event on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About RAPID + TCT

For more than 35 years, SME and RAPID + TCT have defined the crucial role of additive manufacturing and empowered the establishment of an industry that continues to conceive, test, improve and manufacture new products at a faster, more cost-efficient pace. In 2017, the two industry leaders in 3D-technology events, SME and The TCT Group, partnered to produce the annual RAPID + TCT event. For users and suppliers alike, the event is the premier destination for those who provide technology and those who need to understand, explore and adopt 3D printing, additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE metrology and inspection technologies.

About Rapid News Publications Ltd & The TCT Group

Rapid News Publications Ltd, the owner of the TCT Group, has been a leading authority in additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design, and engineering technology for more than 30 years. A rich mix of live events and an all-encompassing media portfolio enables TCT to deliver business-critical intelligence, connecting the additive community across Europe, North America, and Asia. The TCT Group is owned by Rapid News Publications Ltd ), a member of the AEO (Association of Event Organizers) and BPA Worldwide.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champions the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America's talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at .

