Amazon MX Player Announces 20+ Dubbed International Titles During WAVES 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free streaming service managed to set the stage ablaze during the WAVES 2025, announcing the addition of more than 20 new global titles to its wildly popular V-Desi catalog.

The slate includes highly anticipated Korean, Mandarin, and Turkish dramas, along with the introduction of an Anime category, a first for the streaming service.

This helps Amazon MX Player strengthen its position as the largest AVOD destination for dubbed international content, with a content library boasting 200+ shows across Korean, Mandarin, Turkish, and now Japanese anime, available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The newly announced slate brings together a compelling mix of genres, from the high-stakes corporate romance of "Fake It Till You Make It" and the feel-good storytelling of "Wenderella's Diary", to the emotional depth of Turkish drama "Chrysalis" and the fantasy-filled "Fish Knows You".

Additionally, K-drama fans can look forward to hits like "Gaus Electronics" and "Pride and Prejudice", offering romance, comedy, and intrigue in equal measure.

Further amplifying its content offering, Amazon MX Player introduces Anime to its service for the first time, featuring globally celebrated titles such as "Spy × Family", "Demon Slayer", "One Punch Man", "Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, and many more, all dubbed in Hindi.

Speaking about this exciting launch at WAVES 2025, Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, stated,“We're incredibly excited to bring over 20 new international titles as we expand our dubbed content catalog, including the debut of our Anime category. This marks another significant step in enhancing the viewing experience for our audience. We're committed to offering premium, localized content for free, making global entertainment accessible to a wider audience in India, with a diverse range of shows they can enjoy every week.”

The new slate of global titles, including K-dramas, Mandarin series, Turkish dramas, and Anime, will stream for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player.