Trump’s advisers reportedly prepare for possibility of third impeachment effort
(MENAFN) Former President Donald Trump’s advisers are reportedly preparing for the possibility of a third impeachment effort should Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, according to a report from Axios on Tuesday.
Trump was previously impeached twice during his first term—first in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and again in 2021 for inciting the January 6 Capitol riot. While Republicans currently hold a majority in the House, which makes a new impeachment unlikely in the short term, Democrats are said to be laying the groundwork for future proceedings.
Axios reports that Trump pollster John McLaughlin has warned that a Democratic takeover in the House would almost certainly trigger a new impeachment effort. He emphasized the importance of Republicans maintaining their majority, particularly to ensure the passage of Trump’s proposed tax policies, which McLaughlin argues are critical to avoiding an economic downturn.
Democratic lawmakers have already taken initial steps. Earlier this week, Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan introduced seven articles of impeachment against Trump, accusing him of obstruction of justice, abuse of power, bribery, and corruption. Thanedar called Trump a threat to the Constitution and claimed he is unfit to serve.
Additionally, Rep. Al Green of Texas has announced plans to begin impeachment proceedings within 30 days, asserting that Trump is undeserving of the presidency.
In response, GOP strategists are working to advance Trump’s legislative goals, including solidifying the 2017 tax cuts and introducing new tax relief measures ahead of the next election cycle.
Under the U.S. Constitution, a president can be impeached by a simple majority in the House, but removal requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate—a threshold Trump’s prior impeachments failed to meet. Trump advisers have downplayed the impact of past impeachments, calling them politically motivated and ineffective.
