Mighty Auto Parts Appoints Dave Johnston As Director Of Major Accounts

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Johnston brings more thanin the automotive industry, including senior leadership roles atand, where he led commercial sales, product strategy, and market development across the U.S. and Canada. In his new role, Johnston will oversee major and regional account strategy, lead new customer acquisition efforts, and support fleet sales development in collaboration with the National Fleet Sales Manager.

"Dave's deep industry knowledge and track record of building strategic, high-value partnerships make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Josh D'Agostino, President & CEO of MDSA. "We're excited about the growth opportunities ahead as he helps strengthen our national presence and expand our relationships across the automotive aftermarket."

About Mighty Distributing System of America

Mighty Auto Parts, a division of Mighty Distributing System of America, is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA . For more than 60 years, we've supported a network of 100 franchised distributors across 46 U.S. states and nine international markets. Mighty partners exclusively with automotive professionals, providing unparalleled local service, expert inventory management, and comprehensive training. Our broad range of OE-quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants, and shop supplies continues to attract independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers, and new car dealerships nationwide and internationally. Learn more at .

SOURCE Mighty Distributing System